This Textbook’s Advice To Class 8 Students On Preventing Sexual Abuse Is Just Victim-Blaming

While the country is striving to stop heinous crime of sexual assault against children and demanding severe punishments against the accused, Tamil Nadu textbooks are teaching victim-blaming packaged as “prevention”.

In the textbook for the students of the eighth standard, under the Samacheer Kalvi system, a chapter called ‘Reaching the Age of Adolescence’ talks about child sex abuse, drug and substance abuse, and other things that start to take a toll as adolescence kicks in. The textbook under the explanation of child sexual abuse has some preventions for children, which are out and out victim-blaming.

The preventions for the potential victims are divided into three categories namely primary, secondary, and tertiary. Now, the primary prevention reads how the abuse can be stopped from taking place, and who can stop that? Victims, of course. The section advises children to not wear provocative clothes, to monitor the way they are sitting, and to always keep a distance from the opposite sex.



Source: The News Minute The section from the textbook.Source: The News Minute

The preventions stated hold children responsible for the horrific incident of being sexually abused. Brinda Sethu is a mother of a 13-year-old girl who is being taught the chapter, and she is extremely unhappy and furious about the content. She told The News Minute, “We need to remove the notion that children are responsible for the abuse. Moreover, these are specifically directed at girl children. How will the views of boys change if we allow such things to exist in our school syllabus? Boys will neither understand that girls are their equals nor how to treat them if we leave this unchanged. The fact that there has been no complaint is not an excuse to allow these mistakes to stay.”

G Arivoli, the director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training spoke over the issue, and his reply was, “This textbook has been in existence for 12 years. Why are you bringing it to our notice now? Nobody has complained till now.“

The problem can be our ignorance towards the content being taught to the next generation of the country and also the textbook content is the mirror of our society’s thoughts. “This is merely a reflection of the existing mindset in society. It has just been printed out. This is just another case of victim-blaming,” said Sherin Bosko, Child Rights Activist and the founder of Nakshatra.

She further recalled an incident where a member of the government advised a victim to sit properly. She said, “In 2014, a woman officer from the Child Welfare Committee came to meet a minor sexual assault victim. The minute she saw the small girl, she told her to sit properly. The child was in a hospital bed. She then proceeded to lecture the mother about how such incidents happen because girls are not taught how to behave in public.”

We need to make sure our next generation understands the true meaning of consent, and understand that any sort of sexual harassment is never a fault of the victim. And, maybe along with society’s thoughts, the textbooks need a complete clean-up.

H/T: The News Minute