This Teacher Shares How She Erased The Pain Of Marital Rape To Find Love At 53

While Swaraj Kaushal, the husband of Union minister Sushma Swaraj, continues to believe that marital rape does not exist, we have victims facing such atrocities on a daily basis.

It’s like saying I have never been to Japan, so it does not exist. This also reminds me of the popular YouTube series Man’s world in which the guy keeps denying issues until he faces them. I should probably tweet the link to Sushma Swaraj so she and her husband can have something of value to binge watch this weekend. Brb!

Recently, I came across this amazing woman who has redefined the way our society looks at age, love, and parenting. She was a victim of marital rape but has risen stronger than ever. Now she is a teacher and a mother of a musician. She is wild, fearless, and in her early 50s.

A woman in her 50s still dreaming of falling in love with foolproof plans of living her ‘happily ever after’ talks to us about her life. Excerpts:

Tell us about how you met your husband.

When I was in my final year of BA, I was working at the airport to pay my fees. So, I was doing night shifts at a shop, and I happened to meet few African guys and became pen friends with them. After my masters, I met one of those guys and decided to get married. He was staying in Delhi. There was no love as such. I just wanted to get out of the house I was living in since I belong to an economically backward class. I realized I have committed a big mistake the day I got married.

You didn’t think of retreating?

No, I was the oldest daughter, I had three younger siblings. So, there would be no place for me to come back and stay with them. It just didn’t make any sense!

When did he first start misbehaving with you?

On the first day of our marriage itself!

Then why did you go to Nigeria?

He sent me to Nigeria saying that the grandparents wanted to see my son. In African countries, having a male child is a big deal. He said I would be gone only for three months but I didn’t know I was going on a one-way ticket and that he had planned to keep me there forever. I was stranded there for a year. Fortunately, my husband was not there because he was caught up with work in India.

How did you manage to escape?

It’s not a two-line story, it might take days for me to recite it!

Actually, the problem was my son was on a Nigerian passport and I had an Indian passport. So, to come back, I needed a visa. When I visited the Indian embassy, the officer over there got up and slapped me. He started questioning me as to why an educated person would come here on a one-way ticket. I didn’t know what had happened. My mother-in-law was kind, but she was paralyzed, and so, she couldn’t do much to help me. However, she helped me plan my escape! Only she and my brother-in-law’s fiancée knew I was escaping. I was stopped at the airport when my brother-in-law found out, and he created a big scene. But, I had this letter from my husband which he had written earlier, saying I could leave because I had medical issues and I couldn’t get operated in Nigeria. Since the husband had allowed, the police couldn’t stop me and favored me.

Did you complain against him after coming back?

I was back in my country, that’s all I had wanted! Also, who would believe it, Sharon? Marital rape is not considered a crime. I know this stupid ad comes on TV about not to tolerate domestic violence, but nobody does anything about it. And, as I had married a foreigner, an African guy, they had all the more reasons to ignore it.

You didn’t complain in Nigeria either?

They don’t have any rules as such. Over there, a man gets engaged to you and keep you in his house as the wife, but, won’t marry unless the girl is pregnant. My father-in-law had four wives. The first one he married could not have children. So, he married another woman, even she couldn’t have kids. He then married a third time which is my mother-in-law and when she conceived, the second one conceived as well. This scared the first wife as she thought that my father-in-law would throw her out so she brought a fourth woman who could conceive. In the end, before dying, he was only married to the first wife in church.

You were pretty young when all this happened, ever thought of remarrying?

No, I could not. When I came back from there, I felt free, but I was shaken up. I still belonged to a family that was poor, and when my family found out, they were shocked. My younger sister supported me and asked me to pursue B.Ed. My father was not approving of me talking or getting friendly with any boys. There was someone who wanted to marry me, but I said no because he was younger than me and he might walk off too. I didn’t want to get hurt again.

But, this guy who wanted to marry you, hasn’t walked off yet. Do you consider him your boyfriend?

Yes and no. We did live together for some time. It was going okay, but a few years back he thought it wasn’t important to live together. We could live separately and still maintain our relationship. When he asked me to marry him, I was not legally divorced. I didn’t have anything to offer, be it physically, economically, or anything else. We didn’t have a physical relationship for a long time because of the marital rape I suffered. I had decided to not have any more kids, and that would be me denying him the right of becoming a parent. He takes good care of my son, but I don’t want him or anyone to hold this feeling against me that I got married to him just for selfish reasons.

You’ve broken a lot of stereotypes, like having a boyfriend at the age of 53.

I am still breaking them, and I really don’t care. In fact, I am still waiting for someone to fall in love with me. I am not someone who would conform to the rules set by society. It took me a lot of time to set myself free and there’s no way I am going to lose that now. Recently, I was upset because I wanted to wear a saree on Teacher’s Day, but I had put on some weight around my belly. Then I thought who cares? It’s my body, and I will dress as I want!

What kind of relationship do you share with your son?

Oh, it’s great! I share a very open relationship with him. I even buy condoms for him. I can guide him, but I can’t force him. During my whole pregnancy phase, my husband had been sexually abusing me, it came to me as a surprise that my son was born fine.

Some parents in this situation would hold on to their children while you let him go.

It is like holding sand in your hands. When I was growing up, I didn’t have much freedom. I couldn’t wear sleeveless tops, put on lipstick, or go dancing. Everything was NOT allowed. That is when I had decided I would not restrict my children. Let them burn and learn! I have been used as an instrument to bring him in this world. He has his own mind. Of course, as his mother, he would listen to me but who would be happy about it?

Don’t you fear he might go astray?

Let him go. Where would he go? The way I have brought him up I let him do whatever he wants, but I always have his back. Freedom comes with a lot of responsibility. Now the good thing is, whatever happens, he calls me first. That is the trust we share!

How is your son’s relationship with his father and your boyfriend?

With his father, absolutely negative. A few years back, that man did come to visit us. He kept ranting about why we should reconcile and go back with him. I had got a divorce on the basis of a dissertation. My son just told him if he harasses us again, he would use his hockey stick. He has not shown up since then. But, with my boyfriend, he is really good. In fact, I was stricter with him than my boyfriend was with him. They both really care for each other.

What do you see in the future?

I am still waiting for someone to take over me. What I really want is at the end of the day I could come back to someone I can talk to. I am not looking for a physical relationship currently. See my son does gigs at nights and so, most of the nights I am alone at home.

You are looking for someone when you already have someone?

He is there but there are problems. He is the one who taught me to be free and now he expects me to be a doormat. I have never been pampered by a man before, and this person isn’t giving me what I have always wanted. He comes and goes when he feels like. I am looking for a companion, not someone who takes it for granted that I am alive.

Why did you want to keep your identity anonymous?

I have sensitive family members. Then there are students whom I teach. Many consider me a saint, so I don’t want to spoil that image, you see. *laughs*

How do you think the women who face similar struggles and are in a similar situation as you can free themselves?

When I was with that man who raped me, what held me back was that I didn’t have money. I think if women are economically free they shouldn’t listen to anyone. I tell so many girls to not beg in front of anyone, not their father or brother or husband. Why should we even change our names after marriage? Twenty years back I wasn’t working, but now I am, so I am not beneath anyone. That I feel is the path to being free!

Society has always tried to mold us into beings of the same kind but there are some who refuse to conform to set standards. While everybody is not born with wings, one can try and grow them on this journey called life.

First published on Sep 5, 2017.