This Tamil Song About Lesbian Love Questions The Killing Of Queer Women

We’ve got many artists painting queer love but how many singers do we know who write lyrics about them?

Meet the team of The Casteless Collective, launched by director Pa Ranjith, that has released two songs in Tamil celebrating same-sex love and standing up against social norms. Ranjith is the same man who produced the Tamil documentary film ‘Ladies and Gentlewomen,’ directed by Malini Jeevarathnam.

Talking about the film that was screened at various international film festivals, Malini, who’s a queer herself, says, “People don’t want to see films with serious content. If we say ‘lesbian,’ people imagine women sitting alone in dark rooms or walking about, looking psychotic. I wanted to bring out the fact that same sex relationships can be jolly and are to be celebrated.” She adds, “The film has been officially selected for screening at seven international film festivals and has won the Best Documentary award in three festivals. It has been recognised as a film that gives voice to lesbian women’s rights.”

Coming back to the song that highlights some similar issues like those from the film, their lyrics target the hypocrisy of our society which is against love between two women. The songs also speak of lesbian suicides. It goes like:

“You have an iPhone in your hands, but the script in your brain is old.

You put up a Facebook status about how women are precious but think your sister is a slave. They question the practice of killing women and deeming it as “culture”.

Listen to these two songs below and let us know your thought in the comment section:

source