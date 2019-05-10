Friday, May 10 2019, 10:19:42
This Summer Make The Best Use Of Jamun By Baking This Delectable Eggless Cake

  •  May 10, 2019

There’s nothing quite like the taste of Jamun during summers. The combination of sweet and sour leaving behind a grainy after effect, Jamun is a versatile ingredient that can be used in many forms and is packed with vital nutrients. And making the most of it this season is a recipe shared by Cauldron sisters of a delectable eggless Jamun Vanilla Cake that you would not be able to stop yourself from devouring.

So, without further ado, bring out your chef cap and whip up this drool-worthy cake!

Ingredients:

  1. 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  2. ¾ cup sugar
  3. 1 ¼ tsp baking powder
  4. ½ tsp baking soda
  5. ½ cup oil
  6. 1 cup curd/yogurt
  7. 2 to 3 tbsps milk
  8. ¾ to 1 tbsp vanilla extract

For Jamun compote:

  1. 1/2 cup Jamun
  2. 1/4 cup sugar

Preparation for eggless sponge cake:

  1. Grease a 7 or 8-inch cake tray and line it with a parchment paper or dust with flour.
  2. Preheat the oven to 170 C for at least 15 minutes.
  3. To a large mixing bowl, add fresh curd along with sugar and vanilla extract.
  4. Mix all the ingredients until sugar has dissolved completely. Make sure there are no lumps of curd.
  5. Pour oil and mix well until combined.
  6. Add in the baking powder and soda.
  7. Begin to gently whisk it until the soda reacts with curd. Within minutes you will see the mixture turning thick and frothy.
  8. Place a sieve over the bowl and add ½ to ¾ cup of flour to the sieve.
  9. Sieve it well and mix gently until just combined.
  10. Place the sieve back on the bowl. Add the rest of the flour in 1 to 2 parts and sieve well.
  11. Gently mix until there are no streaks of flour seen.
  12. The batter will be slightly thick. Add 2 to 3 tbsps. of milk and mix in.
  13. The batter at this stage is of the ribbon consistency.
  14. Pour this to the cake tray.
  15. Chop jamun and cook with sugar till it melts.
  16. Once it cools, coarsely grind it in a blender.
  17. Pour it over the cake batter and give it a swirl with a toothpick to give a marble effect.
  18. Bake for 25 to 30 mins. Do adjust the time depending on your oven and the size of your pan. It took exactly 30 mins for us in a 7-inch square pan.
  19. When the cake is done, a tester inserted comes out clean.
  20. Cool the cake for 10 to 15 mins.
  21. Invert it over a wire rack gently. Cool completely.

 

