Friday, May 10 2019, 10:19:42
This Summer Make The Best Use Of Jamun By Baking This Delectable Eggless Cake
- IWB Post
- May 10, 2019
There’s nothing quite like the taste of Jamun during summers. The combination of sweet and sour leaving behind a grainy after effect, Jamun is a versatile ingredient that can be used in many forms and is packed with vital nutrients. And making the most of it this season is a recipe shared by Cauldron sisters of a delectable eggless Jamun Vanilla Cake that you would not be able to stop yourself from devouring.
So, without further ado, bring out your chef cap and whip up this drool-worthy cake!
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 ¼ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ½ cup oil
- 1 cup curd/yogurt
- 2 to 3 tbsps milk
- ¾ to 1 tbsp vanilla extract
For Jamun compote:
- 1/2 cup Jamun
- 1/4 cup sugar
Preparation for eggless sponge cake:
- Grease a 7 or 8-inch cake tray and line it with a parchment paper or dust with flour.
- Preheat the oven to 170 C for at least 15 minutes.
- To a large mixing bowl, add fresh curd along with sugar and vanilla extract.
- Mix all the ingredients until sugar has dissolved completely. Make sure there are no lumps of curd.
- Pour oil and mix well until combined.
- Add in the baking powder and soda.
- Begin to gently whisk it until the soda reacts with curd. Within minutes you will see the mixture turning thick and frothy.
- Place a sieve over the bowl and add ½ to ¾ cup of flour to the sieve.
- Sieve it well and mix gently until just combined.
- Place the sieve back on the bowl. Add the rest of the flour in 1 to 2 parts and sieve well.
- Gently mix until there are no streaks of flour seen.
- The batter will be slightly thick. Add 2 to 3 tbsps. of milk and mix in.
- The batter at this stage is of the ribbon consistency.
- Pour this to the cake tray.
- Chop jamun and cook with sugar till it melts.
- Once it cools, coarsely grind it in a blender.
- Pour it over the cake batter and give it a swirl with a toothpick to give a marble effect.
- Bake for 25 to 30 mins. Do adjust the time depending on your oven and the size of your pan. It took exactly 30 mins for us in a 7-inch square pan.
- When the cake is done, a tester inserted comes out clean.
- Cool the cake for 10 to 15 mins.
- Invert it over a wire rack gently. Cool completely.
Was this article empowering?
- 0
- 0