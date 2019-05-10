This Summer Make The Best Use Of Jamun By Baking This Delectable Eggless Cake

There’s nothing quite like the taste of Jamun during summers. The combination of sweet and sour leaving behind a grainy after effect, Jamun is a versatile ingredient that can be used in many forms and is packed with vital nutrients. And making the most of it this season is a recipe shared by Cauldron sisters of a delectable eggless Jamun Vanilla Cake that you would not be able to stop yourself from devouring.

So, without further ado, bring out your chef cap and whip up this drool-worthy cake!



Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour ¾ cup sugar 1 ¼ tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda ½ cup oil 1 cup curd/yogurt 2 to 3 tbsps milk ¾ to 1 tbsp vanilla extract

For Jamun compote:

1/2 cup Jamun 1/4 cup sugar

Preparation for eggless sponge cake: