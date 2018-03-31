This Summer, Follow The League Of IWB Bloggers Showing You How To Wear Checks In Various Ways

Checks are one of those first prints that were widely accepted by both men and women. From clothes to accessories, the criss-cross lined patterns like checks, plaids, tartans, etc. have made an excellent impression on our wardrobe choices.

Today, it’s time we pay a little homage to this predicted yet preppy fashion that comes back every season, shall we?

As far as Team IWB is concerned, our stunning blogger Priyasha, and talented Song-Writer Komal absolutely love checks. While Priyasha prefers making a check-on-check statement so her day doesn’t get dull, Komal likes it the plain-Jane way that seems somewhat soothing during a hot summer afternoon.

Priyasha

Komal

Like?

Below are five more appearances that were made on the Bollywood’s red-carpet recently. ‘Check’ them out and let us know what you think!

Bold & Broad

Urvashi Rautela

Peek-a-boo

Huma Qureshi

Coordinates

Kriti Sanon

Subtle-Turtle

Disha Patani

Old School