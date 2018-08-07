This Sister-Brother Duo Runs Odisha’s Very First Salon For The Transgender Community

Like the majority of transgenders in Odisha, Ranjita (then, Ranjit) was shunned by her family the day she came out to them. Her home, however, was not the only place that she was turned away after she started identifying as the third gender.

Beauty parlours were among the places that Ranjita was denied admission from. “They would tell me that the parlour is only for ladies. But I feel like a lady,” Ranjita says. “I needed to wax, get my eyebrows threaded, and there was no place I could walk in. Everyone rejected me,” Ranjita shares with Vice.

Isn’t that the predicament of most of the transgenders in our country though? Be it employment, economy and livelihood opportunities, they are constantly sidelined and looked down everywhere.

Ranjita, however, didn’t let all the discrimination stop her from her pursuit of a birthright i.e. to be treated equally and respectfully. It was just her brother J Ravi Kumar who stood by her through her hard times and helped her to regain a life of dignity.

He helped her start a salon for third gender in Berhampur called the Ladies Corner, a first in the state, five years ago. Eventually, Ranjita also learned to apply henna and makeup.

She shares, “Here my people from the community come and talk to me about their problems. Not just their skin, but also of their hearts.”

Over the time, the salon has opened its doors to everyone. “All clients are welcome here. Ab toh ladki log bhi shuru hogaya hai aana. [Now even girls visit my salon]. I don’t treat anyone differently,” says Ranjita.

When asked if she holds any bitterness for the past because of the way she was treated at the other salons, she says, “Oh, no. I let it go. I forget. I just want to help my own community now. Sab izzat kare, sammaan de [Everyone should respect everyone].”

The salon has also strengthened the brother-sister bond. “She is booked till December,” Kumar speaks proudly of his sister. With continuous contact with transgender people, he has started beginning to question the society and even his own attitude towards these people.

H/T: Vice