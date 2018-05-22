This Rendition Of Tareefan By Lisa Mishra Will Leave You Pining For More

The rise of social media has provided a crop of eccentric talent with a stage that they are using to the optimum to showcase their talents. YouTube sensation Lisa Mishra is one such talent who has been lately making headlines with her singing.

She recently posted a rendition of the Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding on Instagram which left Sonam Kapoor, her father Anil and brother Harshvardhan smitten.

Lisa fused Tareefan with Justin Bieber’s Let Me Love You and the result was breathtaking. Here is the teaser that she posted on Instagram:

Absolutely in love with #Tareefan from #VeereDiWedding so I tried it out with #LetMeLoveYou 🤟🏽 @badboyshah @qaranx @djsnake @justinbieber @indiansingers #indiansingers @sonamkapoor 27.9k Likes, 1,205 Comments – Lisa Mishra (@lisamishramusic) on Instagram: “Absolutely in love with #Tareefan from #VeereDiWedding so I tried it out with #LetMeLoveYou 🤟🏽…”

Both Sonam and Anil reposted the video on different social media platforms. Anil shared the video with the caption: “Blown away with this rendition of #Tareefan! What a fresh & beautiful voice #LisaMishra!!”

Lisa who left India for Chicago in 2000 never really let go of her roots and that is quite apparent in her music. She has covered a plethora of Bollywood hits such as Dil Diyan Gallan, Zaalima, and Kabira on her YouTube channel. Her channel has over 100,000 subscribers, and her rendition of Tareefan has crossed over 130,000 views already.

Lisa films all her songs in a single take. Since the age of 13, she has been editing her own videos. She is a double major in Economics and Religion and is passionate about her studies on Hinduism and her work for women’s right, she shared with Brown Girl Magazine recently.

It sounds almost impossible that she is not trained “under any particular guidance.” An hour-long commute back and forth from work daily is the time she generally practices her scores.

A little back Lisa posted a little sneak peek of a self-written song and the reaction of her followers strengthened her confidence in herself. “You always need a little push,” says Lisa.

Talking about the barriers in the music industry she says that it is definitely harder as a female, that too, a South Asian one, to achieve success. Bollywood’s music industry, on the other hand, is a bit-less sexualised and more merit-based, she feels.

Lisa’s work has been turning heads everywhere. Recently she collaborated with Jamila Woods for the theme song for the Emmy-nominated web series called “Brown Girls.”

She has been leaving a lasting impact through her YouTube channel. Going by the appreciation that she has been garnering from the whos who of the industry, appears like it won’t be long before we witness her making her Bollywood debut.

H/T: Brown Girl Magazine