This Rakhi, Strengthen Your Sibling Bond By Talking To Your Brother About Periods With Respect And Dignity

This year on Rakshabandhan, IWB is celebrating the sibling bond through a unique initiative, the #SisterPeriod campaign.

Growing up together, siblings foster a mix bag of hopes, fears, stories, and camaraderie, neatly stacking it all in the storehouse of memory, in codes only they can understand and tied together with the strong thread of bond. However, the instant a sister gets her first period, the entire visage of bond, that entails unconditional trust and support, is shaken. The sisters are suddenly burdened with the weight of a secret that is to be protected at any cost. And why?

“Cultures through generations have misinterpreted what religions have told us about periods and girls have been at a disadvantage,” explained Manjit K. Gill of Binti International in a recent Twitter dialogue that she had with IWB.

She added, “In most cultures we have to save the guys from shame, we use blue liquid in ads, we use code words for periods, and that boys don’t need to know that we bleed monthly and bring life.”

Such repressive attitudes towards periods give away the incorrect message that they are wrong, a matter of immense shame and a topic only to be discussed in hushed voices. Thus, IWB through its #SisterPeriod campaign is striving to undo the stigmas and shame attached to periods and restore the dignity and pride in them.

Through our campaign, we urge all the sisters to lead the conversation and join us in breaking all the taboos pertaining periods. It is time we involve our brothers in our war against the fanatical rules of patriarchy.

When reached out with love, a brother always listens to his sister. You are his first friend, confidant and teacher. Invoke that teacher again. Sit him down, undo the skewed notions forced upon him by the society and educate him about periods with respect and dignity. Tell him that the shame patriarchy has embossed upon you for menstruating is not yours.

Ages of conditioning have mystified periods for men. They have questions that they refrain from asking. This stigma is a two edged sword. Encourage him to ask questions, ease his discomfort as you prepare him to ease yours.

Men and women are made differently. Learn to understand and celebrate each other’s emotional and physical difference. There lies immense beauty in this difference which should never be demeaned by shame.

With a candid period conversation with your sibling, not only are you rekindling your bond but also preparing him for the other women of his life. As a sister, the responsibility lies on your shoulders to educate your brother about the female body and cultivate respect for it.

Lastly, for the right dose of encouragement for you all, here is my #SisterPeriod story:

The most intimidating part about getting my period for the first time were the hushed voices that I was talked to in. Out of a plethora of generously doled out advice, ensuring that my younger brother remains unaware of one of the biggest changes in my life was one. The secrecy of the entire idea felt like a ticking time bomb, constantly threatening to explode on the precipice of our bond. It felt wrong, it made periods feels wrong.

Years later after when I was haughtily told by an aunt that women were inferior and periods impure, instead of dodging the conversation and finding an exit (like most other men in the room did), he firmly stood by my side and told her it was her thoughts that were “impure.” It felt like the redemption of our sibling bond, period talks were the foreground. The thing that had divided us in the past, had united us again. Since then I have discussed the topic of periods just like anything else with him.

So, this was my #SisterPeriod story. What’s yours?