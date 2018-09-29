This Project By Ketaki Sheth Documents The Vanishing Culture Of The Photo Studio

“Many are on the brink of collapse,” photographer Ketaki Sheth on the vanishing culture and life of the once most-used photo studios. In a world filled with selfies and phone-camera addiction, traditional ways of photography have definitely been buried. Reviving the culture is photographer Ketaki Seth through her latest project named ‘Photo Studio’.

With the project, the ace photographer has also broken her 30-year-long pattern of working in black-and-white and analogue photography and has explored the arena of color photography.

Sheth has documented photo studios from across eight states in India, from 2015 to 2018, in the book designed by Itu Chaudhuri and in an exhibition curated by Devika Daulet-Singh at Photoink gallery in Delhi.

The photographer’s book and exhibition ‘Photo Studio’ speaks of transition – hers and the evolving world’s. A culture once much celebrated for self and family portraits is dying and a studio is now remembered only for a passport sized picture. Just a year into the project, a renowned and India’s oldest studio — Bourne & Shepherd in Kolkata was shut in June 2016.

In Sheth’s photographs, the studio owners are portrayed as “thwarted artists”. She has published four books, including Photo Studio, which is her first-ever in colour.

“With a bit of research on the new technology, I followed my instinct using light, form, timing, and luck as my key ingredients,” recalled Sheth on shifting from b&w to color with Hindustan Times. “In Manori, a fishing village 50 km from Mumbai, where I have a home, an idea took hold. Sometime in 2014, I discovered the nondescript Jagdish Photo Studio wedged in between a hardware store and a grain depot. I poked into its empty cramped space and saw a blue plastic stool against a sheer red curtain. It was a calling. I had to step in,” she added.

Sheth exclaimed, “many are on the brink of collapse”, as she spoke of the family-run studios who are on the verge of shutting down because of lack of business. One such studio is Pankaj Indulal Thakkar’s Prince Photo Studio, which has been running for over five decades.

Ketaki Sheth found more than 60 studios like Thakkar’s in nine states of India – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, and Odisha to work on her project. “In my pictures, I have tried to infuse the mood of a past gone by with a contemporary eye. My photographs are a residual memory of a moment once cherished, but now fast eroding in the age of the smartphone,” shared the photographer.

During her research for the project in the last three years, she saw that many studios had also shrunk. “Perhaps it was the breakdown of the traditional family that I witnessed as a subject upon subject came to ‘pose’ individually, exuding a new kind of photographic confidence. Perhaps what I saw was a changing India: a seven-year-old, so sure of the camera she almost breathed into it; the proud milkman with his steel canister unfazed that his days as a milkman are numbered; an ordinary man with an extraordinary love who felt the need to step out of the picture so that I could just shoot his wife; a couple whom I asked if I could make a portrait of them on the studio’s love-seat,” she said.

