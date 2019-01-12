This Project By Aarti Singh Explores The ‘Yesterday Tomorrow Today’ Of The LGBTQ+ Community In India

“The number of times I heard the phrase, ‘When I had to tell my mom,’ from candidates, and the pain and fear their voice reflected, was disturbing. And, somewhere it made me question that how would have I dealt with it if I had to, considering that I am pretty stubborn-headed, too. It made me realise that coming out to the family is a lot more different for Indians.”

These were the words of Art Director Aarti Singh, when she talked to me about the recently launched project ‘Yesterday Tomorrow Today’ that explores the ‘today of India’s queer community’, and which she and her co-founder Jake Naughton have conceptualized and brought to life.

We all know of the jarring effects that the decriminalization and re-criminalization of homosexuality has caused in India, and the peculiar distinction that it has made us achieve of being (possibly) the only country to do so. Though earlier this year, the Supreme Court announced it would revisit its decision by October, but until then the uncertainty continues, and that is precisely what Yesterday Tomorrow Today throws light on, through extensive interviews, and still and video portraits.

Born in the United States and raised in Northern India, Aarti identifies herself as a “Proud Indian Woman”, and having worked as a Development Officer at UNICEF USA’s DC office before, she is now exploring the varied aspects of storytelling, primarily focusing on issues pertaining to child rights, global health and poverty in India and South Asia.

Jake and Aarti have been very good friends, and though they belonged to two completely different worlds – he is a photojournalist living in London, and she an art director from DC – it was their frustration for the way storytelling was being carried in the world that got them into some really constructive venting. “Having discussed about it at a number of social gatherings, we finally decided to do something about it, and that’s how our creative incubator Suno Labs came into existence,” shared Aarti.

In my conversation with Aarti, we talked about her experience of meeting people from the LGBTQ community, shooting in three diversely natured Indian cities, how the interactions and interviews broadened her understanding of gender, and a lot more. Excerpts below:

Let’s begin with talking about how the idea of your project ‘Yesterday Tomorrow Today’ came into being?

I am a proud Indian woman, and hailing from Bihar, carry a lot of Bihari pride, too. When I first moved to states, I chanced upon a lot of stories, articles and coffee table books on India, and found the portrayal of the country to be extremely misappropriated. Even if we talk about stories of LGBTQ community, they would be told in a very sad light. And that irked me. Why couldn’t they be shown beautifully?

Jake is a gay white man and I am a straight Indian woman, and through this project we talk about the LGBTQ Indians who are in limbo after the law under section 377 decriminalized homosexuality in 2009 and then re-criminalized it in 2013.

Tell me a little about the shoots. Which all cities did you visit?

We first shot in Bihar, followed by Delhi and Mumbai. The pre-research did help us, but mostly it was the on-foot exploration that got us to meet people. The LGBTQ community happens to be very closely knit, so that helped in connecting further. Like for instance, there is a Jewelry shop in Delhi that I visit every time I am in the city; when its owner got to know about the project he got me in touch with a gay man from Bombay who was in Delhi at that time. We met that very day and planned for an instant shoot.

It must have been a challenging task, convincing people to come on camera?

So while there were instances as above, there were also times of rejection, when people would say yes initially and then not show up on the decided time of shoot. But I completely respect and understand; to come out is an individual’s personal choice, and for someone to hesitate doing that given the situation in our country is completely understandable.

You first visited Bihar, your hometown, and then Delhi and Mumbai. How different were these experiences from each other?

Well, it certainly was a learning experience for us as storytellers. It was important for us to understand the difference, and to tell the stories in an organic way. In the initial interviews, we’d begin asking them what they identify themselves as from the ‘LGBTQ+’ community, and the response would be ‘we don’t know’. On breaking it down and making them understand about sexual orientation, they made us aware of all the derogatory names they were called by in public.

It really made me think about the stark difference – people in Delhi and Mumbai talked about the law and details of section 377, whereas when we asked about it in Bihar, people were straightforward in saying that no change in law matters unless society and people’s perception towards them doesn’t see a change.

Precisely. There needs to come a change in the collective consciousness of the society and country, for the desired change in law to be impactful. The problem is much deeper.

Very true, social acceptance indeed keeps a lot of importance. And one can only imagine the situation of people in India, if even countries like USA, where same-sex sexual activity is mostly legal, the sight of gay men holding hands is not always readily accepted. Not being able to express your feelings openly for the one whom you love, and to be looked down upon for it – its impact is much more profound than that of denial by law.

Do you recall an emotional moment from when the project was live, something that you’d like to share?

One time there was a discussion on ‘if people would want to shift to another country if the Supreme Court does not give a decision in favour of the LGTBTQ community’, and the majority of people denied. They said that they would wait for the day when the decision would turn in their favour, but not leave India because it is their country, their home. I can’t describe how emotional it got me, to see them not give up on their country even at the cost of their inability to express love for whom they loved, and all the violence and abuse. It was beyond overwhelming.

And what change have you noticed on the personal front – did this project refine your understanding of gender in any manner?

The project extended for a year and half, and Jake and I took three separate trips for the same. I went into it fairly confident, which happened to be my biggest mistake. The fact that I understood gender as a spectrum, and my ideology was in tandem with the changes, made me feel that I was “prepared”. But very soon realized that my understanding of gender was very categorical. A lot of people whom we met told us that they were still exploring and figuring out, and it struck me that the focal point is not about what they identify as, but about who they are as humans.

From the images that you have so far shared on the website, I found very few to be of women. There must be a story behind?

India, in general, has a rather imbalanced man/woman ratio, and we observed that there exists a huge gap between the number of gay men and lesbian women, too. Which in turn made it nearly impossible for us to find more lesbian women, and when we did, to get them on camera. Though surprisingly, we did meet one in Bihar; she wasn’t comfortable in disclosing her identity, so we used a dupatta to cover her face, which is something that we had to do in a lot of other shoots as well.

Aha. It piqued my curiosity, too. Would you give me a better picture of how things phased?

Right from the beginning we knew that we wanted our shoots to be creative, and since we did not have the luxury of location scouting, we made the best of whatever resources we found. We had three bag packs and I stuffed them with a bunch of fabric from my mother’s cupboard – sheets, sarees, and dupattas in every colour. So even if we were to hide a person’s face, we did it creatively. Then while in Delhi, I asked an artist friend of mine to paint Madhubani paintings on some fabrics, which not only served the creative purpose but also sent out a message through the ancient stories that the paintings narrated. All the while keeping in mind that we had to make people comfortable and let them be in their own element.

An experience that made you more conscious of a truth that the LGBTQ community continues to face?

The one big learning I had is that coming out to the family is way more different for Indians. The number of times I heard the phrase, “When I had to tell my mom” from candidates, and the pain and fear their voices reflected, was disturbing. And somewhere it made me question myself that how would I handle it had I had to, and considering that I am pretty stubborn-headed. The fear it generates can be really testing, and it undeniably is a huge weight on one’s shoulder.

And lastly, getting to the video portraits, what message does the ‘stoney gazed look’ of the participant LGBTQ community members give out?

We intend to have the videos installed at galleries and places with good traffic, and the idea is for them to have the ability to make people stop and to get them thinking about what the person in the video is trying to tell through that silent gaze. Even if for a second, it should make one pause and realize the need of being able to connect as a human, and read in that person’s eyes this message – “You are a human, so am I – but you are allowed to love openly and freely, and I am not.”



To learn more about the project, or if you have a proposal/an idea for its installation, please visit the website of Suno Labs.

First published on Jun 30, 2018.