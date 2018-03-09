This Poem By Aishwarya Choudhary Is A Homage To All The ‘Brazen’ Souls Out There

How exquisite is a woman who is unapologetically herself and unabashedly free! Aishwarya Choudhary is one such poet who has written a poem titled ‘Brazen’ as a celebration of all the “brazen and bold” souls that are, ever were, and ever will be. The poem touched just the right chords of our heart and we got in touch with Aishwarya to talk about it.

“Well, Brazen is for all of us,” says Aishwarya as she starts talking about her poem. She adds, “It is about women who are unbroken. Women who stand their ground and are unapologetic for being themselves. This is for women who beat stereotypes by being themselves in so many different ways that there can’t be just one way to describe our breed. Yes, I think brazen is a breed.”

Brazen is an invocation of the bold feminine energy and also an invitation for all those unacquainted to it to “take a glimpse of my[her] soul” and “shiver, shutter, realize” as they realize that she is “brazen and bold.” And it is not just the poetry of her soul, it is the poetry of every wild soul before and every wild soul to come. “The likes of me have been here before, And in the words of history they have been fabled,” she writes is a solid affirmation of her unbound spirit.

Not just her poem but everything about this 24-year-old is poetic. An actor and a part-time poet, Aishwarya and her words exude poetry even when she talks about her poem and how it is a symbolic but bold “No” to anyone who tries to confine her boundless feminine energy. Talking about femininity, she embraces it sans any definitions and just as it pleases her. She writes:

“I choose to be free

unleashed, unbound.

I observe what I see,

I decide where to be,

I choose what I wear,

and I choose what to think.

fearlessly, without effort or worry,

I choose to be free.”

“For those who have accepted every nook and cranny of their skin and beneath, those who own their faults and flaws. Who knows what they lack and what they are enriched with and they are absolutely comfortable with it. Because there is a certain kind of celestial beauty in one being absolutely comfortable and content under one’s own skin, their body, their mind, and soul. Brazen talks of the unfazed spirits of the likes of those who never back down. Who has the will to fight fires, the strength to fathom depths of a soul and the heart of love despite imperfections that they might be called out on,” says Aishwarya.

As she gets to the conclusion of her poem she asserts that while all the brazen souls might be “crazy, lunatics, bizarre, eccentric, vibrant, dynamic, anything honestly anything” they are certainly never “apologetic.” Thus she gets to the essence of the poem as she says that this unapologetic part of their lives is called “zero regrets”.

“We may be called a little ‘too much’ of everything, but boy, do we own that like a marvel! And it is for all those who do,” concludes Aishwarya.

Here is the video of the full poem: