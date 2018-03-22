This Picture Of An Afghan Woman Taking An Exam While Nursing Her Baby Is Going Viral For The Right Reasons

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers”- and we 100% agree with this. Mothers are the actual superheroes, who don’t need a cape to rush to our aid or superpowers to cure sleepless nights. And when I came across a moving picture of a mother taking her university entrance exam while nursing her baby, well… I was at a loss for words.

The woman is Jahan Taab, a 25-year-old from Afghanistan, who was writing an entrance exam – called the Kankor exam – for the social science course at Nasirkhosraw Higher Education Institute in Nilli city. But when her two-month-old baby started crying, she got up from her desk and sat cross-legged on the floor. She continued writing answers while she nursed her baby, as described by Yahya Erfan, a lecturer at the university who was monitoring the test.

Yahya Erfan پیشنهاد خوبی است

He was the one to click the photographs of the inspiring moment and shared the same in a Facebook post, which has been re-shared countless times. Inspired by the powerful pictures, people couldn’t stop praising the dedication shown by the mother.

Shaharzad Akbar on Twitter Inspiring photo from social media: this mother is taking university entrance exam while taking care of her child, in Daikundi. Afghan women are unstoppable.

Dazzle on Twitter @ShaharzadAkbar @Emmyjewel Education shouldn’t be a fight, it should be a right.

Samisafi_19 on Twitter @ShaharzadAkbar Let’s go our afghan proud woman stand with us to make a great Afghanistan #love_peace_unity_zandabad_afghanistan