This Photographer Shares Stories Of Differently-Abled Women’s Ambitions And Achievements
- March 19, 2019
Disability, even today, is something not a lot of us know how to react to, apart from pity and some garbled version of supportive words.
There isn’t much discussion around the issue; no widespread awareness campaigns going on that can help people understand the situation clearly. And this is the biggest reason that people in India aren’t equipped to help differently-abled people. Another reason is that often the only time one comes in contact with differently abled people is if that person is family. Those who don’t have differently abled people as family or friends rarely even come across them. We don’t see them around during the day casually on their way to work or just enjoying the weather outside. One of the main reasons for this is how inaccessible the infrastructure is for them. There are no ramps on any of the buildings, no parking spaces reserved for the differently-abled and rarely do public washrooms have special stalls for them.
Apart from lack of accessible infrastructure, they also have to face issues such as affordable healthcare not being available, our education system is still not inclusive, judgment from people etc.
One of the best ways to improve this scenario is to have increased representation of differently abled women and men in mainstream media. Normalizing their presence in society will help reduce the stigma around disability and help us be more inclusive.
Often times, we aren’t able to look past a person’s disability to truly see them as a person, to see their hopes and dreams and passions. One person who does is Mihaela Noroc, a Romanian photographer who travels the world to capture women’s photos and the story behind their smiles.
On her Instagram page @the.atlas.of.beauty, Mihaela has posted quite a few images of differently abled women, sharing stories of not just their struggles, but also of their ambitions, passions, and achievements.
I met this amazing woman in Kyiv, Ukraine, in June. Uliana, together with her brother, were raised by a single mother. Her brother was born with a disability while Uliana was only 21 years old when she suffered a terrible accident on the road and got paralysed. Uliana suffered a lot, but she told me that her mother suffered even more. Seeing her mom devastated was what motivated Uliana to be stronger and move on. She started a new life, she became a Karate Champion, then a television presenter, and she made her mother smile again. Today she offers guidance to other people who recently had similar accidents. Seeing how she can really change their life, from one course to another, offering them hope and perspectives, it’s her greatest satisfaction. People like Uliana show us humanity at its highest. Well, to me, that’s the purest form of beauty. #TheAtlasOfBeauty #AroundTheWorld
We met on the beautiful streets of Kyoto, Japan, a few weeks ago. Ever since her childhood Megumi wished to become a nurse and help people in need. Her dream became true a few years ago. But life has its strange paths. Megumi got paralysed and from a nurse, she became a patient. But her wish of helping people and being around them motivated to study hard and find another meaningful job. Today Megumi works in the human resources department of a company. She found a new way to express her vocation and her love for people
I met Monika a few days ago on the streets of Skopje, Republic of Macedonia. When she was a little child she experienced a terrible car accident. The drunk driver of another car caused the crash but was never sentenced to prison. Today, 15 years later, this strong and beautiful woman wants to use her knowledge to prevent such terrible events. She now studies law, because laws are not only about punishing, but also about preventing. People like Monika make this world a better place, dedicating their lives to such important causes. #TheAtlasOfBeauty #Skopje #AroundTheWorld
You can’t imagine what a joyful woman is Ania. She has one of the most impressive stories that I ever heard. Ania was born in Poland, 24 years ago, without a right leg. Her mother abandoned her in the maternity hospital and begged a doctor to take care of her. “The doctor kept me illegally in the maternity hospital for many months. She knew that if I would be sent to an orphanage I could never have a normal life, in my situation.” When Ania was 19 months old, she was adopted by a Belgian family. “My parents are amazing. They adopted more children with disabilities and we all grew up happily in the countryside of Belgium, surrounded by animals from farms, enjoying nature. I always loved sports. As a kid, I had many adventures. I was running on the rocks and in the forests, I was always feeling free and independent. I broke my prosthetic several times. Back than it was impossible to have a proper one for sport, because I didn’t have a femur. Every night, before falling asleep, I was imagining myself running and running like an athlete. And my only dream was to have a proper prosthetic for sport. After a while, I started to think that if I will become an well known athlete, my biological mother will see me in the media and I will have the chance to find her in Poland. I really wanted to tell her that I never condemned her for what happened.” The second part of the story, soon. #AroundTheWorld #TheAtlasOfBeauty #Belgium #Poland #Inspiration #Sport
Magda is from Bucharest, Romania, where I photographed her one month ago. In 2005 she experienced a terrible car accident, as a passenger. In most parts of the world, people in wheelchairs are condemned to isolation by authorities. While traveling around the planet I visited tens of countries where you don’t see them at all, in public areas. Why? Because in all those places, leaving your home in a wheelchair is almost an impossible mission due to that lack of infrastructure. But Magda wants to change the way people in wheelchairs are treated, at least in her country, through some amazing initiatives. Since a few years ago she regularly organises an event dedicated to beauty where the protagonists are women in wheelchairs. Her goal is to show that they are all talented, capable and beautiful. Through this initiative, Magda changed many lives, giving more confidence to many wonderful women. In the meantime some of them started families and became mothers. Magda is also the mother of a six-year-old daughter. I feel privileged when I meet people like her. Through their passion, strength and generosity they make the world a better place. #TheAtlasOfBeauty #AroundTheWorld
Anna was on the way to meet some friends when I noticed her in Santa Apolonia station in Lisbon, Portugal. I was immediately drawn by her elegant outfit and stance. Anna lost her vision when she was only two years old, but she never lost her lust for life. She told me we only have one life so we should celebrate it every day. And that’s what she does. Every day she dresses elegantly, because she loves styling. Her mother describes her the clothes and she always creates the outfits by herself. Another passion of her is traveling. She told me about how fascinated she is to feel the air, the sounds, the atmosphere of each new destination On the professional side, Anna has a master in psychology and loves to work with children. It’s fantastic when inspirational people like her choose to work with the little ones. They can best shape their future. #Portugal #TheAtlasOfBeauty #AroundTheWorld
