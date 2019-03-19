This Photographer Shares Stories Of Differently-Abled Women’s Ambitions And Achievements

Disability, even today, is something not a lot of us know how to react to, apart from pity and some garbled version of supportive words.

There isn’t much discussion around the issue; no widespread awareness campaigns going on that can help people understand the situation clearly. And this is the biggest reason that people in India aren’t equipped to help differently-abled people. Another reason is that often the only time one comes in contact with differently abled people is if that person is family. Those who don’t have differently abled people as family or friends rarely even come across them. We don’t see them around during the day casually on their way to work or just enjoying the weather outside. One of the main reasons for this is how inaccessible the infrastructure is for them. There are no ramps on any of the buildings, no parking spaces reserved for the differently-abled and rarely do public washrooms have special stalls for them.

Apart from lack of accessible infrastructure, they also have to face issues such as affordable healthcare not being available, our education system is still not inclusive, judgment from people etc.

One of the best ways to improve this scenario is to have increased representation of differently abled women and men in mainstream media. Normalizing their presence in society will help reduce the stigma around disability and help us be more inclusive.

Often times, we aren’t able to look past a person’s disability to truly see them as a person, to see their hopes and dreams and passions. One person who does is Mihaela Noroc, a Romanian photographer who travels the world to capture women’s photos and the story behind their smiles.

On her Instagram page @the.atlas.of.beauty, Mihaela has posted quite a few images of differently abled women, sharing stories of not just their struggles, but also of their ambitions, passions, and achievements.

We met on the beautiful streets of Kyoto, Japan, a few weeks ago. Ever since her childhood Megumi wished to become a nurse and help people in need. Her dream became true a few years ago. But life has its strange paths. Megumi got paralysed and from a nurse, she became a patient. But her wish of helping people and being around them motivated to study hard and find another meaningful job. Today Megumi works in the human resources department of a company. She found a new way to express her vocation and her love for people 12.6k Likes, 53 Comments – The Atlas Of Beauty (@the.atlas.of.beauty) on Instagram: “We met on the beautiful streets of Kyoto, Japan, a few weeks ago. Ever since her childhood Megumi…”

I met Monika a few days ago on the streets of Skopje, Republic of Macedonia. When she was a little child she experienced a terrible car accident. The drunk driver of another car caused the crash but was never sentenced to prison. Today, 15 years later, this strong and beautiful woman wants to use her knowledge to prevent such terrible events. She now studies law, because laws are not only about punishing, but also about preventing. People like Monika make this world a better place, dedicating their lives to such important causes. #TheAtlasOfBeauty #Skopje #AroundTheWorld 12.1k Likes, 71 Comments – The Atlas Of Beauty (@the.atlas.of.beauty) on Instagram: “I met Monika a few days ago on the streets of Skopje, Republic of Macedonia. When she was a little…”