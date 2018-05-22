This Photo Series Shows How The Women Plantation Labourers In Odisha Endure ‘A Lifetime Of Bending’

A study published in IOSR Journal Of Humanities And Social Science by Dr. Lipishree Das suggests that according to a 2011 census in Odisha the percentage of female cultivators reduced to13 percent and the percentage of agricultural labourers became 57.8 percent of the total female workforce. There has been an increasing trend in women agricultural labour force in India.

The increasing number of female labourers in the agricultural sector can be ascribed to a host of socio-economic reasons. Though whatever the reasons must be, with the increasing number of women labourers on the field, their working conditions should be an important concern.

The study by Dr. Das further suggests that “Odisha economy is agro-based and a major proportion of women in the labour force work in agriculture. A significant proportion of the labour force in the agricultural sector comprises women.”

The women labourers face a number of problems: “They are employed on small and medium-sized farms as well as large industrialized farms and plantations. One of the major characteristics of these women agricultural labour is that most of them being marginal workers i.e. they work for less than 6 months a year. They do not get regular employment. Majority of them are employed on a seasonal and often a casual or temporary basis. Most of these women workers do not receive any form of social security or unemployment benefit.”

Recently PARI – The People’s Archive posted a photo series based on the women plantation laborers in Orissa (Odisha) and described their work as “a lifetime of bending.”

The “gender divide” in agriculture is brought to light through the photos. The caption states: “81% of all Indian women workers are cultivators, labourers, forest produce collectors and small livestock handlers. Agricultural tasks show a strong gender divide. Women are barred from ploughing.”

Despite the growing number of women in the profession most of the tools used by them are not even designed for women. The work is arduous and uncomfortable, “And most of these activities mean a lot of bending and squatting. Besides, many of the tools and implements used were not designed for the comfort of women.”

The second picture of the series further elaborates the terrible working conditions for these women. Physical discomfort is just the beginning of the story, “The work women do in the fields sees them move forward constantly while bending and squatting. So, severe pain in the back and legs are very common.”

But there, of course, are other problems, “Often standing shin-deep in water during transplantation, they’re also exposed to skin diseases.”

Since the tools are not fashioned for the female body the injuries are inevitable: “Then there’s injury from implements made for men and never refashioned for women. Injuries from sickles and machetes are common and decent medical care is rare. Tetanus is a constant threat.”

The socio-economic as well as the cultural conditions make the drill all the way more difficult for them. “Women workers don’t get to eat enough. Their general poverty ensures this. And the custom of serving the family first and eating last worsens it. Pregnant women don’t get to eat any better, though they need to. Since the mothers are anyway under-nourished, premature babies are too underweight to survive.

So, women, agricultural workers are caught up in a cycle of repeated pregnancies and high infant mortality, which further devastates their health. Large numbers die during pregnancy and childbirth.”

