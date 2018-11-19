This Photo Series By Christopher Pereira Highlights Mental Health Struggles Of Goa Shippies

In his childhood days, whenever Christopher Pereira would fly down to Goa to visit his grandparents, he’d be really intrigued by his uncles who worked on ships as engineers. He’d throng them with questions about sea life.

He recently shared in an interaction with Scroll, “When I was 15 or 16, the conversation with kids in Goa my age became about what we were going to do after school,” said Pereira. “Many would talk about going and working on ships, and getting the tag of a shippy. That was interesting to me since I was thinking about attending university.”

While many painted a rosy picture of the shippy life by telling him about things like good pay and an elevated social status, he soon started seeing the dark side as well. He noticed how living at the sea for months, and the resulting loneliness, took a huge toll on their mental health. His observations led him to start a photo series on shippies in 2013 called The Shippy’s Paradise.

“I wanted to talk about not only the profession but the impact it has on their mental health, a subject not often discussed in India, especially among the older generation,” says Pereira.

The project grew with time and in January this year, a selection of 10 photographs from his photo-series were displayed at a mental health awareness centre in Goa called Tatva. Post the exhibition, the pictures are now being compiled together in a book called The Shippy’s Paradise.

Pereira has deliberately omitted the names and the deeply personal stories of these shippies in the brochure. Thus, it features their portraits along with the name of their hometowns. He has kept away from their personal struggles because he wanted the focus to be on mental health and how it can go bad for anyone “no matter how well they might be doing in life or what their social status…might seem like from the outside.”

“The photographs are not overtly depicting what mental health pictures usually look like. The photographs don’t show them struggling or pulling their hair. Christopher is depicting a small part of their life here while they are home and feeling happy about being around their family, but behind all that, there is this feeling of sadness and anxiety that they will soon be leaving again,” says Kripi Malviya, a psychologist and co-founder of Tatva.

“We live in a culture where being depressed is not seen as a real clinical problem, so shippies too are usually told that since they are doing well in life, there is nothing to be upset about,” she adds.

Pereira was inspired to work on mental health after he saw one of his friends struggling with depression in college. He shares, “When I returned to Goa for a visit, I started identifying traits in a shippy friend’s behaviour that were similar to what my college friend had gone through.”

In The Shippy’s Paradise’s introduction, Pereira has written about the experience of visiting a shippy friend on a vessel and all that he saw there. While initially, he “felt excited to see them and their work environment,” he was very soon disillusioned as the dissolution of the place left him aghast.

When he noticed “a small cabin with two portholes,” the place where they had to live for months, the harshness of their lives struck him hard. One of his friends further disillusioned him. As he shares, “I commented that shippies must see some cool views while at sea and he said ‘imagine just looking out and seeing the horizon, like nothing else but horizon.'”

He adds, “That really put things in perspective for me. It might be a cool view for me to look at in a photo perhaps, but seeing that day in and day out… nothing else, not being able to see your family or go down the street and chat with your mate, or pick up the phone and call someone, that must be incredibly difficult.”

