This Photo Exhibition Will Show Everything We Didn’t Know Singer Kishori Amonkar Was

Bibhas Amonkar, the Hindustani classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar’s son, has curated an exhibition of his mother’s unseen photographs for her first death anniversary. The Kishori Amonkar the world knew was famous for her legendary temper, and infamous impatience, but how her son remembers her is a totally different story.

“But what they never knew was how affectionate she was as a mother, how doting she was as a grandmother, how much fun she had otherwise, and how much laughter there was when we were around her,” said Bibhas Amonkar.

The legendary singer left us a year ago – she passed away in her sleep. Quite a shock as she was all healthy and well, performing until a week before that fateful day. In her memory, Bibhas has curated the exhibition, titled “Jaane Aj Mi Ajar” (Gaansaraswati in Retrospect), which will take place at Mumbai’s YB Chavan Prathishthan at Nariman Point tomorrow and next in Jehangir Art Gallery, on April 5.

Kishori Amonkar playing table tennis with former Governor of Odisha, Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare

Featuring about 60 photographs, the exhibition will depict moments from her life – with family, friends, some by her own. In one picture, she can be seen singing alongside her mother Moghubai Kurdikar in a concert.

“She was on her way to a concert when she got off the car to feed them (deer). It’s a beautiful picture of her, and different from how the world knew her. They said she was temperamental. But she was with her music and notes at that time. When she wasn’t, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother and a beautiful human being. The year has been quite difficult. We know she is gone but it’s still hard to believe that,” said Bibhas.

In one of the pictures, thumri queen Girija Devi is seen hugging Amonkar and giving her a peck on her cheek. ‘Rani’, the name Devi had given Amonkar, they had shared a close relationship.

Kishori Amonkar with Girija Devi

The majority of pictures of her are with her granddaughter Tejashree, where Amonkar is wearing a black-and-red pochampalli on Tejashree’s wedding in February last year. “Tejashree wanted to be a fashion designer. It was much later that she decided to take up music. She is also one of the three grandchildren who decided to carry her legacy. So the two became extremely close,” said Bibhas.

Kishori Amonkar at granddaughter Tejashree’s wedding

As an ode to the vocalist, Tejashree will be making a vocal recital and Amonkar’s daughter-in-law would be presenting an Odissi dance performance. Swarartharamani – Raagarasasiddhant, a Hindi translation of her autobiography will also be released at the event.

H/T: The Indian Express