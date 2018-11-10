This Painting From Amrita Sher-Gil’s 1st Solo Show Is All Set To Meet The Public Eye After 80 Years

The Little Girl in Blue, a painting by the celebrated artists of the yore, Amrita Sher-Gil is all set for public display after a span of 80 years.

Believed to be a portrait of Amrita’s second cousin Babita, the painting was a part of the artist’s first ever solo show in1937 at Lahore’s Faletti Hotel. It was at the same time that the painting was claimed by eminent art critic Charles Fabri and has been a part of his family’s collection since then.

The painting would be an integral part of Sotheby’s first ever Mumbai sale, titled Boundless: India. Before the sale, the painting is slated to be out on public display in Bikaner House, Delhi and The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

The Little Girl in Blue is Amrita’s third painting to be put in auction in India and the seventh to be put in auction anywhere in the world. As per the estimates, the painting is expected to fetch anywhere between Rs 10 crore to 15 crores.

Speaking on the same, Yamini Mehta, international head of modern and contemporary South Asian art at Sotheby said, “The influence Amrita Sher-Gil wielded in her tragically short life was enormous. With her avant-garde approach, not only in her technique and style but in her presentation of female subjects, she shaped the future of art in India perhaps more than any other artist of the time.”

You can view the painting at Bikaner House, Pandara Road, New Delhi on 17 November. The exhibition would be open until noon. You can also check it out at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai on 27 November 2018 from 10 am – 5 pm and on 28 November from 10 am – 4 pm.

H/T: Elle India