This Mother’s Inspirational Story Of Supporting Her Daughter Who Scored 90.4% In Class X Is Sure To Touch Your Heart

When Rupali Nayak approached several schools years ago to get her daughter admitted, they refused to admit Mamta Nayak, 17, owing to her condition- cerebral palsy. However, her mother’s determination of supporting her throughout the journey has yielded great results for Mamta. On Monday, she made news by scoring 90.4 percent in her CBSE class X exam.

Cerebral palsy is a term used to describe a set of neurological conditions that affect movement, and it is often found that people with this condition are unable to walk independently or write or speak clearly. But for Mamta, her mother’s love and support not only proves the importance of good parenting when it comes to children with a disability, it also stands as a story of inspiration for many, that any obstacle can be overcome if one has faith in their abilities.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rupali shared how she decided to admit her daughter to a regular school despite facing multiple rejections. “Mamta’s physical milestones were delayed but not her cognitive milestones. Her social smile was at two-and-half months and would recognise objects. By one-and-half years of age, she knew all the shapes. By two, she knew all the colours. By three, she knew two-letter and three-letter words. So, she was at par. And when we would take Mamta for physiotherapy–which we began when she was 14 days old only–she started looking at other children with school bags when she was two-and-half years old and wanted to go to school. No doubt, even I wanted to ensure my daughter gets the best education. It was because of her willpower and determination only that I felt we could perhaps try getting her admitted to a normal school. But I realised it was not as easy.”

“Around four to five schools were not even willing to meet Mamta. I told them she was cognitively good and toilet-trained. The fact is if you do not have good cognitively skills, it becomes difficult to pursue studies in a regular school. But the schools either told me that the seats were full or that they would put her in a lower class. But Mamta had completed her senior KG and I wanted to get her admitted in class 1. I knew my child would be able to cope with school hours and studies like any other. Yes, she requires help and for that, I am always there. Then I went to Rajhans Vidyalaya and the principal agreed to take her. That’s how it began,” she added.

Rupali made sure that she was with her daughter at every step. She would drop her to the classroom and would even stay there to support Mamta to take her around the school. “In the practical lab, teachers would allow me to come inside and help her out. She does not take tuition; I have taught her on my own from the beginning. If I had any doubts, I always approached her school teachers. They would also meet me after school hours. They would teach me a particular topic and I would teach my daughter.”

When it comes to cases of disability that requires individual attention, support from family counts a lot. And that’s exactly what helped Rupali, to sail through tough times and to create a comfortable space for Mamta to be in. “My parents have always supported me. Mamta’s father has always been abroad. So, I have brought her up single-handedly with the support of other family members, of course. You definitely require a support system or it becomes difficult to manage everything.”

As people tend to make assumptions when it comes to differently-abled children, Rupali explains that more awareness is required to make people understand that these children can also achieve whatever they want. “There are actually different kinds of cerebral palsy. People need to understand that these children are not different. We need to raise more awareness and make people understand that special need children can also be at par and can achieve things in life and they deserve a chance. We also need to make public places and transport more disabled-friendly.”

Sharing a message with parents who have special needs children, Rupali said, “All I would say is, never give up. It will never be an easy journey and a lot of challenges will come your way and you may feel like giving up. Many times, you may be in tears but you have to support your child regardless. Because if you do not fight for your child, who will? As parents, we need to push ourselves; be patient and determined and instill the same values in your child as well. My daughter now is at an age where she feels frustrated sometimes for not being able to do things on her own. Parents have to accept the reality but never stop trying. And that’s where your child will draw strength from. Today, Mamta tries to do things on her own. At the same time, get all the support you can. Without that support, Mamta would never have reached at this position in her life.”

H/T: The Indian Express