This Mother-Son Duo Founded An Art Studio & Changed The Way We Look At People With Down Syndrome

This story is really close to my heart. Since long, I have been looking forward to writing Nina Mehrotra’s story of how she instilled confidence in her son Shaurya, who has Down Syndrome, and made him emotionally and financially independent.

Shaurya is 30 and is an incredible ceramist. He is the proud owner of Studio Banana that welcomes people from various walks of life and encourages them to enjoy art.

To understand how Nina came up with the idea of establishing a bright space like Studio Banana, I rang her up and a beautifully honest conversation happened.

Can you please share a little about your family.

My husband was in a corporate job, and so, we got to travel a lot. We are fortunate to have spent a beautiful time in countries like South Africa, Thailand, and China before we finally decided to come back home – India. We led a pretty normal life with our only child, Shaurya, who enjoyed meeting new kids at school and in the neighborhood every few years. 24 times, to be precise (laughs).

When did you notice the artist in him?

While in school, he would enjoy art classes the most. He has always appreciated music, dance, and painting. So when we were still in South Africa, my husband and I got him enrolled in a residential space that was meant for special kids. Activities like furniture-making, sketching, crocheting, singing, etc., were taught there. Shaurya picked up art skills really quick, this is when we noticed his attention bending more towards pottery and ceramics. I must mention that his teachers were extremely patient and compassionate that led to his astounding conditioning.

Had it been in India, do you think he would’ve been nurtured the same way?

In those years, I don’t think so. Today, however, the awareness about special kids is rising leading to better educational and public facilities for them. I see many volunteers coming forward to spend quality time and share new things with them. I always give the example of Thailand where I witnessed no segregation whatsoever in education and social life of kids with or without Down Syndrome. Every child in their society is special.

After Studio Banana got functional, I noticed how Shaurya started to open up and express more than ever merely because he was interacting with humans (other than his family) who were genuinely interested in his work. Every day, he looks forward to going to the studio and kick-start conversations with complete strangers.

Does he teach the art of ceramics?

Not yet, but this is in our bucket-list of 2018. For now, he makes ceramic pots, diyas, containers, etc. that we sell at solo exhibitions or in local carnivals during festivals. He is a financially independent boy now (smiles).

When was his first exhibition?

It was a solo exhibition in Thailand where he showcased about eighty pieces of ceramics. You know, forty of them got sold out! About two hundred people walked in to recognise his talent.

This is inspiring. So what exactly is the concept behind Studio Banana?

It’s a happy place where we encourage people to be a part of Shaurya’s creations along with bringing in their own artwork and share the knowledge with him. Over coffee, one can enjoy good conversations about life in general while getting the hands dirty in clay, oil paints, and charcoal.

This sounds fun! Also, how did you coin the quirky name?

That’s a funny story and still a joke in the family. Somehow, Shaurya, since childhood, had this impression that we fed him banana more than any other fruit (laughs). Let me tell you that’s not true at all! Since creating a platform was always a thought, zeroing in on a creative name was a task. So when we asked Shaurya his suggestion, he sarcastically said ‘banana.’ All of us had a good laugh until we thought ‘why not?’ Also, banana (बनाना) in Hindi translates to ‘to make.’ Therefore, the mission of Studio Banana is to indulge people into the world of art and help them create something using their imagination.

I am sure you and your husband are proud of Shaurya.

The entire family is. In fact, Shaurya feels this happiness and often thumps his chest to express how proud he is of his hardwork.

What’s in the future?

Shaurya is collaborating with NGOs, so he can teach ceramics to underprivileged and special kids. He is now determined to help others bring out the best of their potential, just like he did.

While I was trying to dig up Nina’s story, I found her secret. The secret that consists of accepting what life throws at you and carving the best out of it. She, together with her husband, has made their son a success by believing in his talent and turning it into excellence. I’m in awe of Mehrotra family, aren’t you?

(Pictures belong to Studio Banana)