This Mother-Daughter Duo Departs Today To Fly The World In 80 Days

Audrey Deepika Maben is a 42-year-old teacher and flying instructor who flew her first microlight flight shortly after her first baby. Amy was born in Bengaluru’s Jakkur Aerodrome.

Captain Audrey’s dream of flying took its first cloud-leap when she was 15 as she joined National Cadet Corps where she went on training sorties in open-cockpit, two-seater planes such as the Sedbergh, learning to balance the plane better. She won a national competition and became the All India Best Girl Glider Pilot 1993-1994. Audrey enrolled into IIT Kanpur Gliding Centre and soon acquired her first glider pilot’s license.

With her grit and determination, she went on to obtain Microlight Pilot’s license. In 2003, she set a national flying record by participating in Air Race India. She was the only woman pilot-in-command who also got her name listed in the Limca Book of Records by covering a distance of 2,400 km in five days from Bangalore to Nagpur and back, solo in her microlight. The woman of many firsts, she also became the pioneering female flying instructor of the country.

Audrey is now set to break her own record by circumnavigating the world with her 19-year-old elder daughter Amy in the microlight plane. Their journey that begins today is a first-of-its-kind attempt to create a world record in a motor glider. The mother-daughter duo will travel 5,000 km, covering 21 countries in 80 days.

Pic Source: Vogue India

To set a record is not a piece of cake and the duo is prepared for that. For the journey, Audrey and Amy will only be able to carry music and some chocolates. They will not fly for more than six hours in a day with one pitstop. For fresh clothes at every stop, the duo will have to depend on the ground team that will be tracking their flight.

This journey is part of a campaign WE! Women Empower to crowdfund for ‘WE! Udaan Scholarship’, which will help underprivileged Indian girls to fly. This is an initiative by Social Access Communications in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and a private entertainment television channel.

Talking about the campaign, according to Vogue India, Audrey says, “We want to get women to think big, to get more women airborne. I have to do it for the women.”

H/T: Vogue India