This Mother Daughter Duo Cracked TNPSC Examination And Bagged Government Jobs

It’s time for a celebration for Santhi Lakshmi, 47, who has bagged a state government job in Tamil Nadu along with her daughter Thenmozhi. Like many girls in the village, Santhi was only 15 years old when she was married to a farmer.

She wished to complete her education, but due to circumstances which included adjustment into family life and providing help to her husband in the fields, her dream saw the light at a slow pace. “I have always wanted to study, ever since childhood. Circumstances made me get married and start a family, but my wish was always there. After marriage, I did work towards my dream, but the process was slow,” she shared.

Santhi got a chance to clear senior secondary examinations after six years of marriage and she further on enrolled herself in a typewriting course completing both the lower and higher levers. After a small gap, she went on to pursue a BA in Tamil and graduated in 2010. While things went according to her wish, on the educational front, Santhi suffered a loss when her husband passed away from a brief illness.

With three daughters to take care of, she moved on in life and enrolled herself for a postgraduate degree in Tamil, through a correspondence course from Madurai Kamaraj University, along with her daughter, Thenmozhi. Although Santhi cleared TNPSC – Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examination thrice, it took her time before she was offered a job because there were no vacancies.

Speaking to The News Minute, Thenmozhi shared how she helped her mother in the preparation for the exam, for which they joined a coaching centre which provided free classes in their village, Theni.“My mom also used to come to classes with me. Since my grandparents were staying with us, amma could join the class only by 12 noon and had to leave by 3 pm since my sister needed individual care. So I used to fill her in on missed classes when I came back home.”

For Santhi, education for her daughters has been the topmost priority. While one of her daughters is pursuing a BSc Maths, the youngest studies in Class 2. Santhi gives the credit of her success to her parents, who are her “pillar of support”. “Otherwise how do you think I can manage three girls at home and still study and work for my dreams? I love Tamil and that is why I chose to pursue my higher studies in it. I want to complete M. Phil and Ph.D. and become a Tamil professor,” she shared.

Santhi has finally begun the new chapter in her life that she has always dreamt of. She has started her job at the Tamil Nadu Health Department on Monday and will soon move to Veerapandi in Theni district. As for Thenmozhi, she awaits her posting location in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

H/T: The News Minute