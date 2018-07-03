This Monsoon Go A Little Cheese-y With These Tips From Cheese Expert Mansi Jasani

Feeling the monsoon blues? How about making a cup of tea, some cheese toast, and sit by the window inhaling the fresh aroma of post downpour, breathing out all the worries! Ah yeah?

It was drizzling when I was driving to work this morning, and I already had cheese on my mind, and together it got me thinking about how regardless of the 50 shades of monsoon one could be experiencing, somehow it always compliments food. Warm food. Like the yumm cheese parantha I had for breakfast this morning thanks to my mum.

But before I could wrap around my thoughts that transported me to cheese heaven – cheese toast, cheese and mac, cheese fondue, a delish cheesecake – I had to brake at my destination. And that brings me to the genesis of this article, in which I am going to talk about ‘all things cheese’, courtesy my interview with artisan cheese maker, expert, and curator, Cheesemonger Mansi Jasani, from last month. Thank me later for putting down the brilliant cheese storage tips that Mansi shared, and that are going to save you from one big headache this rainy season, folks!

From doing a Management degree to going to New York for food studies, to leaving that and landing at Murray’s Cheese, and finally back to the bay (Bombay), and opening ‘The Cheese Collective’, Mansi’s cheese expeditions are nothing short of extraordinary.

“At Cheese Collective we make fresh cheeses, and we curate the rest from cheese makers across India. In cheese there is constant learning, and I am always attending cheese conferences or festivals in the US and Italy, and just recently finished a cheese course at the Opus Caseus Acadamie in France.” Bliss.

So when I interviewed Mansi, I could not have not asked her for her expert advise on ‘how to store, taste, pair and plate cheese’. And here’s what she had to say:

“NEVER FREEZE CHEESE! Store it in the vegetable compartment of the fridge, where it is the warmest, anywhere else the cheese will dry out. If it is semisoft or hard cheese, store in a parchment paper, and all soft cheeses in airtight containers.”

Mansi’s love for cheese has seasoned by seasons and experiences, but her favorite cheese dishes remains to be the classics – grilled cheese, Mac n Cheese, Baked Brie, Fondue.

In another article, I read Mansi talking about the basic categorization of cheese, from the type of milk used, country of origin and fat content, to the method of preparation, texture and taste. “Cheese can be made with cow, goat, sheep, buffalo, yak, donkey and even camel milk! Broadly speaking, the types of cheese are fresh, soft, semi-hard, hard, washed rind, bloomy rind and blue.”

Cheese-balled I was. Haha. So, now coming to the important question of how should cheese be served!

“Cheese should always be served at room temperature. That is when the taste and texture is at its optimum.”

And here are some pro tips on pairing and plating of cheese:

Cheese should be tasted from the mildest to the strongest.

A wine that pairs with pretty much all cheeses is a sparkling wine.

When plating a cheese, remember to balance out in terms of texture and type of milk the cheese is made from.

Cheese is best enjoyed at room temperature so remove it approx. 30 minutes before serving.

