This Mom’s Story Of Her Post-Natal Depression Will Remind You Why We Should Stop Judging Mothers
- May 16, 2018
For Mental Health Awareness Month, we have been aggressively talking about maternal mental health because it is often swept under the rug despite affecting so many women.
Sharing her emotional journey of overcoming post-natal depression is Danielle Downey on Instagram. In a recent post written for spreading awareness, Danielle poured her heart out about her suffering, dealing with the backlash, and the bond she shares with her son.
She wrote, “I received a huge back lash because of the comments.. “you are never with your child” “you are always out and about” when they didn’t see the struggle of fighting a feeling no woman should have, giving birth to a child and being confused on how to love him. I was and still am frowned upon because I allow access for my son and his dad every other weekend, so then weekends, I do me, I do my thing, I be me as well as Mum.”
I honestly don’t put any problems on social media, but it’s mental health awareness week, if it can help other people then why not ay. I suffered crippling PND after my son and I can say it took me a good 2 and a half years to come out the end of it. I didn’t receive a lot of help from the services that are meant to be there, I seeked help from my friends and social life, it was my escape. I received a huge back lash because of the comments.. “you are never with your child” “you are always out and about” when they didn’t see the struggle of fighting a feeling no woman should have, giving birth to a child and being confused on how to love him. I was and still am frowned upon because I allow access for my son and his dad every other weekend, so then weekends, I do me, I do my thing, I be me as well as Mum. BUT if I stopped access, I would still be frowned upon and would never allow that as my son needs his dad just as much as his mum. I over come PND, I have an amazing bond with my child and would never change a thing, all the people who made nasty hateful comments… I’m still looking for a fuck to give about them. I’m finally at the end of it, I am living a healthy life style, family time and 2018 has brought me tears but so much happiness at the same time. Just because your suffering, don’t follow the stigma on you have to deal with things in a set way. Do you, do what makes you happy and do what you think gets you out of your dangerous emotions. My dad passed knowing what I wanted out of life and his comment “I’ve been waiting for this.. for you to be like this” I’m happy I had PND, it gives you thick skin and gives you one hell of a passion to change your life. Only people close in my life knew I was suffering and I kept it closed in, now I’m not ashamed, I’m proud because it’s made me 10 times the person I was and me and my son are unbreakable. Do you Hun.. because you are the best at it #breakthestigma #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #postnataldepression #pnd
Let’s stop judging women for doing motherhood wrong. Like Danielle says, you do you.
