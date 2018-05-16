This Mom’s Story Of Her Post-Natal Depression Will Remind You Why We Should Stop Judging Mothers

For Mental Health Awareness Month, we have been aggressively talking about maternal mental health because it is often swept under the rug despite affecting so many women.

Sharing her emotional journey of overcoming post-natal depression is Danielle Downey on Instagram. In a recent post written for spreading awareness, Danielle poured her heart out about her suffering, dealing with the backlash, and the bond she shares with her son.

She wrote, “I received a huge back lash because of the comments.. “you are never with your child” “you are always out and about” when they didn’t see the struggle of fighting a feeling no woman should have, giving birth to a child and being confused on how to love him. I was and still am frowned upon because I allow access for my son and his dad every other weekend, so then weekends, I do me, I do my thing, I be me as well as Mum.”

Here is her entire post:

Let’s stop judging women for doing motherhood wrong. Like Danielle says, you do you.