This Man Moved From Sri Lanka To India And Lost 10kg To Save His 12 Y.O. Daughter From Liver Disease

Vythilingam, the father of a 12-year-old girl, moved from Sri Lanka to India to get his daughter treated for end-stage liver problem. He lost weight to be able to be a donor but the complications in the situation have multiplied.

According to the crowdfunding website Milaap organisation, Vythilingam’s 12-year-old daughter Sugitha was born healthy and she grew normally until she turned 6. But thereafter, she fell sick frequently and had persistent fatigue. It became worrisome for her parents when her stomach and legs started swelling and her eyes became yellowish.

Doctors in Sri Lanka said that her liver is enlarged, and she would need medication to cure it. She, since then for six years, was on medicines but sadly, they didn’t work on her body and doctors said that she needs an urgent liver transplant.

“We have always made sure that she never missed any of her medicines, despite that she fell sick. She managed to go to school but missed most of the classes because of extreme tiredness. Last December she became very weak and her stomach was swollen twice her weight. Her stools were full of blood. Medicines did not help her. Doctors said that her liver is damage completely and needs an urgent transplantation. She was in unbearable pain and we were shell-shocked,” shared Vythilingam.

The doctors then asked Sugitha’s parents to travel to India for the Liver transplant procedure because they did not have the facilities in Sri Lanka. It was a huge decision for the family but they were ready to put everything at stake to save their daughter’s life at any cost.

“The doctors said that she needs a transplant to survive and I was completely heartbroken when they said I can’t be a donor because of my weight. I weighed 65 kilos then, I promised to lose weight because my daughter’s life depends on it. There were days when I thought my knees would give out and all I wanted to do was stop but the thought of my daughter kept me going,” said the father.

However, the weight loss didn’t help completely. The next challenge was to have enough money for the transplant. “Now I’m 55 kilos and I’m a matching donor for my daughter but my challenge is money. I don’t know how I can overcome it,” he said.

Not only the father but the mother fought many challenges too. “I cannot travel even on a local bus for few hours because I have a colostomy bag attached to the end of my large intestine. I had colostomy surgery in 2012 but I did not give a second thought traveling to India because my daughter’s life is important. I can’t see her going through so much pain in this age. My son is in my relative’s place now. It is terrible for all of us but we are not going to give up. She deserves a life,” shared Neelaveni, Sugitha’s mother.

Sugitha’s parents came to India months back thinking that the treatment would be finished in 3 months. They were disappointed when doctors said that Vythilingam can’t be a donor unless he loses weight. However, he worked vigorously and lost 10kgs within a very short span of time. But they have already exhausted everything they had and now they cannot afford the lump sum money needs for transplant.

Sugitha

They have sold everything they had and now are left with nothing to save their daughter.

Vythilingam shared, “After years of hard work we got a small piece of land and all we had is that we sold it to come to India for treatment. We sold everything we had and borrowed money from friends and relatives. I was prepared to start everything from scratch, my focus was only to save my daughter at any cost. Now, we have a solution but I can’t afford it. She cries in pain and asks every now and then when the transplant will happen. I have no strength to even see her.”

The major problem that lies in front of the family is to collect enough money for the transplant. You can lend help to the family and be a support in the tough time. Her father who was working as a sales assistant has no source of income now and a big or small support from you can save his daughter’s life.

Click here to help.

H/T: Milap Organisation