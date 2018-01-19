This Malaysian Mother Made Her Kids Eat Healthy By Giving Them Fairy Tales To Munch On

Kids and their tantrums over food – an epidemic, if I may say so, that only gotten bigger with time. I can almost visualize all the mommies nodding along in exasperation over this. But what if I tell you that there exists one super-mommy who is successfully feeding her kids all the gobhis and palaks? And what’s more, they ask for second helpings willingly! Surprising, eh?

In order to help her eldest daughter eat independently and healthily back in 2008, Lee Samantha, a popular food artist in Malaysia started a unique and incredibly creative approach of ‘storytelling’ on a plate. Creating whimsical, colourful and healthy meals for her two young daughters, she turned food into fun and unique artworks.

Her creativity has not only delighted her daughters but has also caught the attention of international brands and top advertising and PR agencies around the world. Amazed and impressed with this mommy’s efforts, I got in touch with her and what followed was one yummy! conversation. Excerpts:

These amazing food artworks you create, is it a result of some training or is it pure magic?

Haha! Nope, just a desperate mother wanting her kids to eat healthy food. Earlier, I would Google for ideas but most of them were made from ready-made tools and food molds but I personally felt that it’s less fun after a while and there’s too much to clean and organize. So, in an attempt to pour out my pent-up creative energy, I started to explore on my own. I also wanted to explore my creativity so I started to experiment on my own.

So what was your very first creation?

I created a hello kitty Lunchbox (bento) for my daughter, who was 19-months-old at the time. And my efforts were rewarded with her big toothy smile as she was extremely excited to see that creation and she finished her meal really quickly too!

Ooh, awesome! Well, this technique must also allow you to sneak in food items they don’t normally like?

My kids aren’t fussy eaters anymore, lucky me! So, I never have to hide any ingredients from them. I prefer them to know what they were eating, from a very young age and am adventurous with new ingredients. I believe that kids are more resistant to unfamiliar food. We have house rules…one of them is that they have to try a new food item for 2-3 times before they decide they do not like it.

I eat with my kids and we eat the same food, mine without the art thus making them feel that they are getting the upgraded version. *she laughs*

Things one has to do for kids, whew! Has there been a piece that you consider your most complicated creation to date?

I would not call it ‘difficult’ but the use ice cream or temperature sensitive ingredients needs extra time and patience so you really have to plan and execute it properly.

And you do that so successfully. Seriously, I kinda envy your super skills here. I wish I could make something this beautiful.

Oh, you can sweetie! Try Omurice, it’s a Japanese omelet rice. Just Google for its recipe. This is one of the most fun and easy creations. You can just decorate the omurice into a tiger, lion or bee with seaweed and few simple ingredients (such as cucumber or cherry tomatoes) you have in the fridge.

Sounds mouthwatering! So, if I were to raid your fridge this instant, what food items would I find in it?

Right now? Well, you will find fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, and poultry. After all, this was started to make my kiddos eat healthily.

Imagine I am your guest for a day, what stories are you going to put on the plate for me?

Anything! Creativity strikes me at the moment I am in the kitchen, though I can say you won’t be disappointed.

How much I wish that I could just teleport to your kitchen right now. Is telling the story of the character you depict a part of mealtime?

Oh, yes. My kids talk quite a bit during mealtimes. But it’s not just me who tells the story but they too pitch in their tidbits. It livens up the family time we have together!

Your kids are certainly your biggest fans here but is your husband also appreciative of this creative side of yours?

Though I started this as a hobby and also as a last-ditch effort to make healthy food a part of kids’ diet, I now follow my passion professionally as well. And thankfully my husband has been the most supportive and kind presence in my life. He knows that I need to sit down in quiet space and sketch my ideas, so he makes sure that I get it.

Your food art has got you many prestigious clients, what did it feel like to get the first paycheck your creativity got you?

Actually, I didn’t know what to expect, as I had never even thought about getting paid for it. But the amazing brightness it sparked in me, knowing that my creativity has been recognized and appreciated. I spent it on my upcoming projects and food art creations.

Do you have any plans of penning down your expertise in the form of a book?

I will have a memoir or illustrations but not a recipe book. I personally feel that food art is all about creativity and everyone should just learn the basic method and complement with their own cuisines. You must let me show you personally to understand how practical and simple the method can be!

I wish the same, Samantha! Do you have any plans for opening a restaurant that serves your amazing creativity, because I know I’ll be there!

Thank you for the support but for now, I am still concentrating on cooking for my children and focus on the assignments that come my way. But never say never!

Fingers crossed! But as all things good should be shared, do you distribute your knowledge in any way?

Yes, I do, I have done workshops locally and abroad to share the fun of food art with many people. I don’t encourage food wastage as I think we should not create a plate of art for the sake of looking good. It should taste as good as it looks and it should be practical and simple for everyone to follow. I am glad to hear the participants say ‘hey it’s quite simple’ at the end and when they tell me they are going to try it at home, oh it feels just great!