This Makeup Artist Is Giving Online Tutorials To Create Desi Versions Of Disney Princesses

  •  January 4, 2018

We’ve always seen Disney princesses majorly representing the western culture. Twenty-year-old Hamel Patel was no different and so, to bring about a fun change, she decided to recreate the looks using traditional Indian clothing and makeup.

In December last year, this North Carolina-based model and makeup artist announced on her Instagram handle, “I finally get to show you guys the series I’ve been working on! Growing up I always wished there was a Disney Princess I could relate to, one that represented where I came from. So I came up with this idea many months ago and I’m so happy how they turned out! Introducing outfits/makeup looks inspired by the eight original Disney Princesses we all grew up watching, with a little desi twist.”

Check out how Hamel has given our favourite childhood characters – Mulan, Cinderella, Aurora, Belle from Beauty And The Beast, Jasmine, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid –  the much-needed desi twist:

