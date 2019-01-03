This Is What Kangana Ranaut Has To Say On Rani Mukherjee’s Absurd Statement On #MeToo

Hailed for her bindass outspoken attitude, Kangana Ranaut is one of those few B town actresses who have a solid opinion on almost everything in the industry and always speak their mind. Keeping up her reputation, Kangana had just the right remark to make when she was asked for her opinion on Rani Mukherjee’s recent comment on #MeToo which made her the subject of massive backlash and trolling on social media.

In a recent actresses’ roundtable conference hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand featuring a panel of leading Bollywood actresses, Rani Mukherjee gave her opinion on the #MeToo movement which did not really go how the actress might have imagined in her head. As she blabbered on about how women could tackle sexual assault, she soon found herself at the receiving end of immediate backlash on social media.

“I would like to take this platform to say something which I have lived within this industry for so many years. I think, as a woman, you have to be powerful within yourself. You have to believe that you are so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that, you have the courage to say ‘back off’. I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself. You have to take responsibility for your own self,” said Rani.

Following this, when Rani was interjected by Deepika who tried reasoning with her, Rani added, “In life, we cannot depend on how the other person will behave with us. We have to take responsibility for our own selves.”

On her remarks, Anushka Sharma who was also a part of the panel said that the conversation was becoming on how a woman is expected to change and not the other way round, to which Rani very nonchalantly said, “Learn martial arts.” Her opinion wasn’t taken well and post the show Rani was trolled on social media for her comments.

Recently, during the promotions of Kangana’s upcoming film Manikarnika when she was asked about her take on Rani’s statement, she reacted to it in her characteristic caustically badass way.

She said, “People who need support, who need to be empowered, we must empower but if our society can produce a woman like Rani Laxmi Bai, then why not, they must not be discouraged. If they are strong women, we should not discourage women. I was 16-years-old when I filed my first FIR against sexual assault so there are people who can stand up for themselves, they shouldn’t be discouraged.”

H/T: Hindustan Times