This Is How Twitterati Reacted When Sushma Swaraj Tweeted A Farewell Note

After the swearing-in ceremony ended on Thursday, Foreign Minister in the previous government, Sushma Swaraj, tweeted a ‘Thank you’ note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her an opportunity to serve people of India. The fact Swaraj wouldn’t continue as the foreign minister was confirmed when she sat on the audience row at the swearing-in event.

Over the last five years, Swaraj had gained popularity amongst the people of the country and abroad for helping citizens facing problems related to visa and passport in particular. However, she did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections due to health reasons. As Swaraj leaves a legacy of a people’s person, her decision of staying away from the ministerial seat in the new government has left many disappointed. Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Sushma Swaraj on Twitter प्रधान मंत्री जी – आपने 5 वर्षों तक मुझे विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर देशवासियों और प्रवासी भारतीयों की सेवा करने का मौका दिया और पूरे कार्यकाल में व्यक्तिगत तौर पर भी बहुत सम्मान दिया. मैं आपके प्रति बहुत आभारी हूँ. हमारी सरकार बहुत यशस्विता से चले, प्रभु से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है.

