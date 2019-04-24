This Is How Sajitha Madathil Owned A Man Who Asked Her If She Would “Compromise” In A Film

Award-winning Malayalam actor Sajitha Madathil recently went through the kind of harrowing experience that many women across the country must have faced over time.

Earlier this week, the actor received a supposed film offer for a Tamil film, which soon escalated into an unpleasant experience. While the conversations opened with questions pertaining to her age and experience as the caller, who identified himself as Karthik, asked “How old are you?”, “Have you done a lead role?”, it soon moved on to uncomfortable suggestions.

“After inquiring my basic details, he asked if I would be interested in a character role for a Tamil film, the name of which I cannot recall. Since there was no clarity in the details that he gave, I asked him to send me an email. This is what I do when I get an offer from other film industries, to verify if it is a genuine call or offer,” Sajitha shared in a recent interaction with The News Minute.

As she went on asking questions from him, she was soon taken aback by an unexpected question when Karthik asked, “Are you ready for compromises and adjustments?”

“I was shocked. Nobody has ever said anything like this to me,” says Sajitha. However, she quickly gathered her composure, worked on her instinct, and asked from him if he was making such ludicrous “propositions” to everybody or was it just the women who had to face the brunt of his lecherousness.

Worried that the man will go on and harass many more women like her, Sajitha decided to trace his number with the help of a friend and pinned it down to a travel agency. She shared, “And so, I called Karthik from another number, posed as another caller and asked him for details of the movie. He gave me the exact same details, including the name, Karthik.”

Flustered by the man’s audacity, Sajitha then decided to call him out in public and teach him a lesson. She thus posted Karthik’s number along with the details of the ordeal that she had to go through and wrote, “Anybody who is ready for this, please call him.” IWB and other media houses tried calling on the number only to find out that it was temporarily unavailable.

Right before the man switched off his phone, Sajitha’s cousin tried probing him and also warned him against the possibility of a police case. The man panicked after the warning and tried reaching out to the actor so as to apologise. Sajitha shared, “But when I asked him why I should accept his apology, there was no response from him after that.”

Explaining why she decided to publicly shame the man by putting the post on Facebook, Sajitha explained, “This man was trying to normalise such behaviour. This is sending out a wrong message to the next crop of aspiring actors. That’s why I decided to put up this post. Surprisingly, I received support from a lot of people after I posted the message, unlike other, similar posts where people ask the victim to ignore such behaviours. People in the film industry should be aware that it is not right to ask such questions to a woman.”

H/T: The News Minute