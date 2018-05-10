This Is How Makers Of Rape-Revenge Thriller ‘Revenge’ Put Hate Comments To Good Use

“Pushed to her limits, the first horror heroine of the Time’s Up-era is born in the gutsy Revenge,” wrote Los Angeles Times in its review of the movie Revenge.

Rape-revenge has always been a problematic genre for filmmakers owing to the right alchemy of horror with anger that is taken to make such a movie. Besides the meticulous mix, the audience’s reactions are always mixed since sadly we as a world are still struggling to make our peace with how potently a woman might strike back once taken down.

You would be surprised to know that despite living in the Time’s Up and #MeToo era there exist men who find the entire idea of a woman taking revenge from her rapists downright preposterous.

While French release Revenge by Parisian filmmaker Coralie Fargeat is being hailed as the feminist rape-revenge movie for the new, post-Weinstein reality there is a section of men who were enraged when they saw its trailer. They felt free to leave comments like “female embitchment”, “femanazi: the movie”, “hormonal hijack”, “resentful virgins strike again” and what not.

Here is the initial trailer of the movie that elicited the reactions:

The trailer was thronged with hateful and downright derogatory comments by men who didn’t shy away from writing things like “Women are trash and only belong in the kitchen.”

The filmmakers, however, not looking at the comments as negative feedback, collected them all and used them in the next trailer of the movie to make a statement of why movies like Revenge are need of the hour.

Here is the comment-based trailer of Revenge:

Revenge premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017, a month prior to when the Harvey Weinstein scandal gave way to the #MeToo movement.

Director Fargeat believes that what #MeToo brought to light was just “the tip of the iceberg.” As per a report by Hindustan Times, she said that “A major change of society is needed and that’s not going to happen in three or four or five months, because it’s the whole root of society that needs to be changed.”

Talking about the movie, Fargeat says, “it’s true that we are raised so as to think it’s normal. I was raised being told that being a girl is dangerous, that you can be raped, that if you dress sexy you’re going to be raped, and you think it’s normal.”

She also shared how the movie empowered her in so many ways: “Shooting a movie like that gave me a lot of confidence. In Italy you grow up being told that you shouldn’t wear a skirt because men will look at you. I’ve always been strong, but I’ve always felt very concerned about what other people thought of me, what my body looked like, what people were saying about my body, on the beach… on the street if a man was looking at me I would either put my head down or change sides because I was scared of what might happen to me.”

Revenge is all set to hit US theatres as well as streaming services this Friday.

