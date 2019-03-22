This Is How Belly Dancer Meher Malik Celebrated A Skin-Friendly Holi

Called the festival of colours, Holi is quite unique to the Indian soil. The celebrations take place with a lot of joy and verve throughout the country, involving covering everyone in coloured powder to mark the ending of winter.

Although earlier Holi was played with colours extracted from plants like turmeric, neem, and palash that had positive health benefits, the use of adulterated synthetic colours now have resulted in a harmful effect on people, which has become a matter of great concern.

In a heartwarming Instagram post shared by Meher Malik, the famous belly dancer who has made her way across the globe, we got a glimpse into how she decided to beautify each and every soul with natural products this year, making it a safe and joyful festival for people around her.

“For me, festivities have never been about doing things the “traditional” way, rather, I can find festivals very mundane and pointless at times. Same thing, every year, I’m not a fan of the greasy food, or the loud music, the fireworks, playing cards, small talk with random people and to be honest I simply dont understand doing the same thing, the same way each year. I think it applies to birthdays too, the usual 12 AM cake cutting, 1000 phone ritual can get so predictable and annoying.

The day before Holi I read a beautiful tale about how Krishna always spoke of how he was jealous of Radha’s fair skin, the Gopis one day said to him, why don’t you put some colour on her, she will then be dark skinned like you. Sometimes, I feel like Krishna, constantly surrounded by beautiful Gopis and this year instead of using crap on each other’s holy bodies I decided to extract flowers, avocados, essential oils, sandalwood, multaani mitti, and many other herbs to beautify each and every soul present.

We played like a ritualistic ceremony where each person sat down and got beautified. These bodies are holy, why treat them any other way. It was gentle, there was love, sharing, sisterhood, and beauty. We moved, laughed, watched the beautiful sky, went to the temple and ended our day with a delicious meal together. For me festivals are about growth, I look back each year and think about where life has brought us today and am grateful for every turn that brought us here. How wondrous it is that on the same day, each year I’ve had the chance to share and exchange with many different souls. Thanking my blessings, thanking the universe for all the colours it showers upon me, that to me is holy, that to me is HOLI (sic), ” she wrote.