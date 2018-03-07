This International Women’s Day, Google Play Store Is Celebrating The Women Behind The Apps

To mark International Women’s Day, the Google Play Store is focussing on games and apps made by inspiring female founders and developers from around the world. Apps, as well as games, books, and movies starring strong female protagonists have been given primary focus by the play store.

Apps and games developed by women will be the major focus of the initiative. They have introduced three new tabs which say “Meet the women behind the apps,” “Discover games made by women” and “Play games with strong female characters.”

Last year, Google launched its “Change the Game” to acknowledge the contribution of female developers. Change the Game‘s official page describes it as a` “Google Play initiative promoting diversity in games, celebrating all women who play games, and empowering the next generation of game-makers through ongoing research, development programs, and partnerships.”

According to one more finding by Google, “65% of women play mobile games, making up half of all mobile gamers. In fact, female mobile gamers play more frequently than men with 43% of them playing more than five days a week compared to just 38% of men.” Despite the figures, only 24.8% of people in the industry identify as women or transgender and that is why Google is on a pursuit of changing it by acknowledging and empowering the female contributors.

The tech industry is slowly opening its eye to all the women contributors and the presence of women can be witnessed in a plethora of diverse apps. Google Play store would thus also be highlighting apps like Canva, CastBox, and Habitica, which adds to the productivity of the user.

The Google Play page gives a shout out to women as it states that Google is “celebrating women who inspire us.” The app store has updated its interface and you can surf through a number of options like “Women who make waves,” “celebrate women in films,” and there is even a category called “International Women’s Day.”

