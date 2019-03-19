This Instagram Account Shares Stories Of Indomitable Mughal Women Overlooked By History
When one thinks of Mughal women, the first name that pops into mind is that of Jodha Bai, thanks to Ashutosh Gowarikar’s 2008 film. Before that film, not a lot of us knew about her, or even other Mughal women. The history being taught in school only mentions Mumtaz Mahal as the wife of Shah Jahan, for whom he built the Taj Mahal and Nur Jahan as Jahangir’s wife.
It is said that history was written by the victors but the more accurate statement would be history was written by the men of the victorious side. History has constantly been erasing women by either attributing their achievements to men or by not mentioning them at all, and it comes as no surprise that Mughal women are also not given due credit for their contribution in the establishment and maintenance of the Mughal Empire in Hindustan.
It’s surprising then, that it was a Mughal history book that mentions them and highlights their achievements, Babur’s grandmother was his chief advisor and he was constantly surrounded by womenfolk who helped him establish an empire in this foreign country and Humayun’s wife wielded a great deal of influence. But the reason these women were celebrated is probably because the biographies of these emperors were written by Gulbadan Begum. Daughter of Babur, Gulbadan Begum chronicled his life as well as those of her brother Humayun and her nephew Akbar and provided a rare glimpse into the harem of these kings. She was the only woman from the Mughal royal court to have written a book.
There are many such stories of quietly powerful women amongst the boisterous goings-on of the Mughal court. Author Ira Mukhoty in her book, ‘Daughters of the Sun: Empresses, Queens and Begums of the Mughal Empire’ regales us with tales of such women, who wielded indomitable power from behind the purdah of the zanana.
Some of them who are included in the book are Khanzada Begum, who rode through unforgiving terrains to negotiate on behalf of her nephew Humayun, Gulbadan Begum who wrote the Humayan-nama, Maham Anga who was Akbar’s foster mother and guided him until he came of age, Nur Jahan who was Jahangir’s favorite wife and acquired a grand legacy of her own and Jahanara who was Shah Jahan’s favorite child and the owner of the most lucrative port in Hindustan back then.
Instagram account @theheritagelab, that focuses on art and history, inspired by Mukhoty’s book, has started a campaign for this Woman’s History Month, titled #TheseMughalWomen, that shares stories of exceptional Mughal Women and their achievements.
Here are a few posts that highlight these truly awe-inspiring women and their lives.
This is such a #weekendgoals kinda painting! . Gulbadan Begum, the first Mughal woman to write a biography 📚 : that line was hook enough for me to go digging about her! For all those people who have this dream of writing and getting published one day, you’ll totally relate with her! . Even though her mother tongue was Turki, she wrote the “Humayunama” in Persian (court language) – that makes me wonder, who was the audience for this memoir? It views Humayun from a very personal angle – outside the court – so one definitely wonders why the use of a more formal language! . She chronicled Humayun’s rule on Akbar’s insistence – and in the process included other people’s memories of her brother. In essence, this is a sort of oral-history project too! [On a personal note, I think it’s so crazy to have a sibling write a biography! 😜] . Ironically, Gulbadan’s work has remained under the veil even today. . Also, I just found this one single image of Gulbadan. If you find any, use #thesemughalwomen to show! . . . . . . . . . #womenwriters #historian #womenshistorymonth #herstory #womensmovement #sisterbrother #siblingsbelike #oralhistory #mughal #biographer #literaturelover #womenwhowrite #publishedwriter #miniaturepaintings #weekendsbelike
You can’t help but marvel at the gorgeous design of the ceiling of Sultan Nithar Begum’s Tomb (which she built for herself)!! Can’t get my eyes off it!! Nithar Begum was Khusrau’s sister – the brother who was favoured by Akbar, and the son who didn’t get along with his father Jahangir. This tomb is part of the Khusraubagh in Allahabad where you can also find the tomb of Jahangir’s first wife’s and Khusrau’s! . There is absolutely no other information about Nithar Begum 😔 but the whole point of #TheseMughalWomen is to bring forth the women shrouded in mystery ! Speaking of mystery, did you know, her tomb remained empty (for all the work she got done, we don’t know where she’s buried) ! 🤷🏻♀️ . . The monument is listed as a Site of National Importance Have you been here? If yes, share your pictures – please don’t forget to use #TheseMughalWomen 👸🏻 . . . . . . . . . . . . #womenshistorymonth #historyfacts #mughal #mughalarchitecture #allahabad #khusraubagh #discoverindia #incredibleindia #herstory #womenshistory #khusrobagh #architecturephotos #islamicart #islamicheritage #symmetryhunters #ceilings #heritageofindia #travelgrammer #storiesofindia @uttarpradeshofficial
✨Contest Contribution✨ Absolutely loved this illustration by @_amoghbhatnagar_ and his Questions for Nur Jahan! 👸🏻 The Empress had an impeccable aesthetic sense and designed the ItimadUdDaulah tomb in Agra where her parents lay buried (also inspired the Taj Mahal design). I think this is my favourite part about her too : Love isn’t just between man and wife. In all of our history, there’s hardly any monument dedicated to “parents”. ♥️ . ✨ Head to the link in bio for details on how to participate and win a 1000₹ Amazon Voucher✨ There’s also a gala prize waiting to be won at the end of 4 contests as part of the #thesemughalwomen campaign supported by @jaypore and @alephbookco ! . . . . . . . . . . #womenshistorymonth #womenarchitects #womeninart #mughal #mughalarchitecture #agra @uttarpradeshofficial #parentsarethebest #tributetoparents #parentlove #artdigital #illustration_daily #indianhistory #contestalertindia #contestgiveaway #campaigns #historylover #womeninspiringwomen
Selfie-making in Mughal times! Sahifa Banu was a princess in Jahangir’s Court and the *ONLY* woman artist to gain fame in the Mughal era : can you imagine that?? Only one. In the painting, she’s making a self-portrait – which makes me wonder if one of these portraits exists somewhere ! . It’s funny how Mughal women, so pivotal to the success of the Mughal Empire, have conveniently remained hidden in history. Also – this makes us realise that Mughal women didn’t just commission great art and architecture, but were creators too! The other women-artists of the Mughal time were Nini, Nadira Banu and Rabiya Banu. Check out a painting by Sahifa Banu, signed by her – in the #linkinprofile👆🏻 ! . This March, – I am so super excited to share that we’re working with two amazing partners to bring forth some stories and art feat. Mughal women!! . When the folks @womeninthearts asked “Can you name 5 women artists” – it got me thinking and I ended up writing about 5 artists from India we all should really know about. Of course, the list keeps getting longer 😀 But if it wasn’t for that one prompt, I wouldn’t have got so involved with the #ArtAndFeminism campaign. (Read about these in the link) . . . . . . . 🏛 British Library #mughalprincess #mughalempire #indianhistory #mughal #womenartists #5womenartists #medievalindia #womenpainters #royalwomen #selfportraiture #selfietime📸 #museumseveryday #hiddenhistory #womenwhoart
A look for each day of the week: same, but with tweaks! 😉 Today’s highlight for me has been Mastani – made famous to our generation again by SanjayLeelaBhansali. A lot of paintings about her were shared on a Twitter-Thread today with the Question “Is this the same person” and I realised how different museums label her as “Dancing Girl” or even “Courtesan with a Red Hat” – when in fact she’s a daughter of a King! Her mom was Iranian and she followed both faiths – Hindu and Muslim. Believed to be one of the most beautiful women in India at the time, and talented, she perhaps was popular enough so have different versions of paintings made. Some paintings may of course just be copies – without going into much. Maybe she loved to dance 💃🏻 … But just can’t seem to understand how she came to be labelled as a “Courtesan” 🤔 . . . . . #bajiraomastani #blueaesthetic #maratha #punecity #mastani #paintingaday #museums #museumlabel #dancinggirl #redhat #hindumuslim #historyfacts #indianhistory #indianart #womeninhistory #indianwomen #artlover #rajadinkarkelkarmuseum #artvibes #artmuseums @deepikapadukone #sanjayleelabhansali
Because “she’s worth it” 😉 On this trip to Hyderabad, I was introduced to the inspiration behind “Umrao Jaan” !! A powerful and inspiring woman of the Deccan, Mah Laqa (moon faced) Bai aka Chanda Bibi wasn’t an ordinary woman. The first female poet to have her own anthology printed; one to dedicate a crore towards the education of girls; and one who established a cultural center where 300 girls were trained in Kathak! An unmarried woman in a male-dominated court, she looks absolutely gorgeous in this painting and somehow I wondered if paintings like these were referenced at all in creating Rekha / Aishwarya’s looks in the movies!! 😍😍 👩🏻🎨 On another note, real kicked to be starting off another year of #Art+Feminism in India bringing women-stories to the forefront (yes, you can participate too!!) 🇮🇳 💃🏻 More on Chanda Bibi tomorrow on the website! 📮Subscribe to stay updated 📮!! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #umraojaan #deccan #indianwomen #womenartists #artandfeminism #poetess #ghazal #storiesofindia #culturegram #instamuseum #silverandblack #history #womeninhistory #hyderabad #nizam #courtchronicles #shesworthit #iconicwomen #poetryislove #kathak #sufism #empoweringwomen
Tomorrow we have a date with Nur Jahan (and the other Mughals) at the National Museum in Delhi as part of a school workshop! While there are many Mughal women to be fascinated by, NurJahan is truly the “light” of the Mughal world! A woman who remarried at almost 40. Handled the Empire effortlessly and grew a business empire. Built a tomb – not for the husband, but for the parents (introducing the use of pietra dura / inlay work in monuments); became the only one to issue coins in her name and quietly retired when she was conspired against with her dignity intact. In this painting I feel she’s almost posing as if to give a “Jharokha Darshan” – something only Emperors have been known to do. So if you had a moment with her at the window, what are some Questions you might ask her? . . . . . . . . . #museumeducation #museums #portrait_mood #queen #womeninhistory #awesomewomen #womenwelove #unconventional #trendsetters #askmeanything #history #indianhistory #mughal #womenarchitects #womeninbusiness #womeninspiringwomen #storiesofindia #museumwalk #creativelearning #miniaturepainting #daughtersofthesun #persiangirl #museumvisit @nmnewdelhi #nationalmuseumdelhi
