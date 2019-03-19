This Instagram Account Shares Stories Of Indomitable Mughal Women Overlooked By History

When one thinks of Mughal women, the first name that pops into mind is that of Jodha Bai, thanks to Ashutosh Gowarikar’s 2008 film. Before that film, not a lot of us knew about her, or even other Mughal women. The history being taught in school only mentions Mumtaz Mahal as the wife of Shah Jahan, for whom he built the Taj Mahal and Nur Jahan as Jahangir’s wife.

It is said that history was written by the victors but the more accurate statement would be history was written by the men of the victorious side. History has constantly been erasing women by either attributing their achievements to men or by not mentioning them at all, and it comes as no surprise that Mughal women are also not given due credit for their contribution in the establishment and maintenance of the Mughal Empire in Hindustan.

It’s surprising then, that it was a Mughal history book that mentions them and highlights their achievements, Babur’s grandmother was his chief advisor and he was constantly surrounded by womenfolk who helped him establish an empire in this foreign country and Humayun’s wife wielded a great deal of influence. But the reason these women were celebrated is probably because the biographies of these emperors were written by Gulbadan Begum. Daughter of Babur, Gulbadan Begum chronicled his life as well as those of her brother Humayun and her nephew Akbar and provided a rare glimpse into the harem of these kings. She was the only woman from the Mughal royal court to have written a book.

There are many such stories of quietly powerful women amongst the boisterous goings-on of the Mughal court. Author Ira Mukhoty in her book, ‘Daughters of the Sun: Empresses, Queens and Begums of the Mughal Empire’ regales us with tales of such women, who wielded indomitable power from behind the purdah of the zanana.

Some of them who are included in the book are Khanzada Begum, who rode through unforgiving terrains to negotiate on behalf of her nephew Humayun, Gulbadan Begum who wrote the Humayan-nama, Maham Anga who was Akbar’s foster mother and guided him until he came of age, Nur Jahan who was Jahangir’s favorite wife and acquired a grand legacy of her own and Jahanara who was Shah Jahan’s favorite child and the owner of the most lucrative port in Hindustan back then.

Instagram account @theheritagelab, that focuses on art and history, inspired by Mukhoty’s book, has started a campaign for this Woman’s History Month, titled #TheseMughalWomen, that shares stories of exceptional Mughal Women and their achievements.

Here are a few posts that highlight these truly awe-inspiring women and their lives.

