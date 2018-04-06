This Insta Page Depicts Modern Women’s Woes Through Hilarious Raja Ravi Varma Memes

Be it WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, the one category that tops the list of posts on these platforms is memes. Current affairs or real life incidents, the world of memes gives a fun spin to them making it the biggest source of entertainment. Joining the fun is an Instagrammer from Mumbai, Soumya, who has been turning ace painter Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings into memes.

Soumya’s Instagram account named Raja Ravi Varma memes has hilarious current life problems of a millennial juxtaposed with the historic paintings of Varma.

Varma is known for having kept his paintings realistic. Inspired by western contemporaries, his artwork has portrayed women in a real and raw manner. When Soumya was asked why she chose Varma’s paintings, she replied, “The lithographs from the Ravi Varma press ceased to remain “decorative art”. They found their way into the daily consciousness in the form of calendars, matchbox labels, advertising, textile labels and soap packaging. For the average Indian, these lithographs have come to define what aesthetic human form looks like. However, I am truly a crazy person, and I feel like I live my life in memes. For me, these paintings from a century ago became the perfect canvas to express my thoughts in a contemporary way—because the paintings in today’s context are completely surreal.”

Soumya’s funny captions to Varma’s paintings bring out the daily woes of the millennial women and are hilarious and relatable af.

“When I started thinking up funny captions for these paintings, what I also managed to accomplish is a way to humanise the women in these images—they went from being a dated depiction of femininity to being the thinking confident Indian women of the present day. This served, for me, as a way to root the scene depicted by Varma in the reality of the India we live in today, which is vibrant, diverse, full of potential and so proud of our new found mindset, which is brimming with all things distinctly Indian versus what was inherited from our colonial past,” Soumya told The Better India.

