This Husband Is ‘Driving’ Us Crazy With His Travel Selfies

When Reddit user MrMagoo21 uploaded his travel pictures online, everyone ROFLed. We’re talking about his compilation of various travel diaries which he aired publically revealing some really personal moments with the wife. Ahem.

In a series of pictures, you can see his wife enjoying her rather long naps while the poor husband continues to drive (every. single. time) past the scenic locations that they possibly had decided to enjoy together. Did anyone say fun road trips?

He writes, “I’ve always attributed it to more of a Pavlov’s dogs situation. She got car sick really easily as a kid and her mom would give her some motion sickness medicine that would usually knock her out on long trips. Just figured she has been subliminally trained at this point to fall asleep at the sound of an engine running.”

Whatever, we like how this husband has turned his disappointment into an absolute delight. See for yourself!

PS: With this, we hope this happily married couple advocates road safety as much as they’re spreading the love around. No selfies while driving, okay? Okay.