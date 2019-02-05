This Humans Of Bombay Post About A Woman Choosing Happiness Despite Several Odds Will Inspire You

“Never give up”, it is probably one of the most cliché phrases you’ll hear every now and then, however, there are times when you see people struggling to make ends meet that you realise there are so many things that one should be grateful for.

Humans of Bombay recently met a lady at Dhobi Ghat who was asked what happiness means to her and this is what she had to say, “Whatever I get in life, I try to be happy with. I got married when I was 11 and sent to my husband’s house at the age of 15. It was just a way of the world. I had my first child when I wasn’t even an adult. But still, I tried to remain happy.”

“When my husband’s gambling got out of control — I started working part-time. But at the age of 40 he passed away… thankfully, my kids were grown up and working by then. But I still worked to make sure I was contributing. Now I have so many grandkids, and they’re all studying. Everyone has a tough life; everyone has their own sets of issues, but you find a way of working through them… and making peace with your choices. So happiness to me is in all the little things that I’m thankful for. Even though I went through all that I did, I choose to be happy today — it’s always a choice.”

Whether it is the way that she approaches her life or the selfless way she cares about contributing to the family despite her children being able to take care of her, we salute this woman for her zeal for life.