This Is How Chhappak’s Screenwriter Atika Chohan Made A Place For Herself In The Industry

Starting her journey in the field of Journalism reluctantly, screenwriter Atika Chohan wrote for The Hindu before she moved to CNN-IBN. However, writing fiction was her true calling.

In 2008 Chohan moved to Pune to pursue a year-long screenwriting course at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), and a year later she landed in Mumbai where she began writing for television but found it hard to eke out a living. “I kept refusing the regressive films that came my way. I preferred to write a daily soap to pay my bills than a film that was outright sexist or missed the point completely,” she shared.

Many of the films that Chohan wrote didn’t see the light of day until Margarita With A Straw came out, that helped to establish her in the industry. With her latest film, Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, which is to be released next year, Chohan will be showcasing the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, who started campaigning for a ban on the sale of acid, which led to the amendment of India’s acid laws. “There is the crime and then there is the environment around it, which allows this crime to be committed with such brazenness,” shared Chohan.

Apart from Chhapaak, Chohan also has two other movies in the pipeline which are already in production- Agra with director Kanu Behl, and Guilty, a Netflix original with filmmaker Ruchi Narain. “People tell me that I’m very successful based on my filmography,” says Chohan. “And I feel proud of it. But for every film that has been made, there are seven to eight that were not. It’s a heartbreaking and humbling process.”

H/T: Elle