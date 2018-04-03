This Home Guard Feeds Homeless Woman And Sets Example Of Selfless Humanity

Sunday had started out as usual for Kukatpally Traffic Police Station home guard B Gopal (35), as he carried out duties for home minister Naini Narasimha Reddy’s visit. Just then he noticed a poor woman sitting by the roadside near Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). While many would have chosen to merely avert their eyes, Gopal decided to help her out.

“I offered her a cup of tea and then bought lunch for her. But she was unable to even eat with her own hands, so I fed her,” he said.

“The elderly woman who was seated near JNTUH crossroad reminded me of my mother. I could not stop myself from helping her,” he added. The woman wasn’t just left there. She was shifted to a shelter run by TS prisons- Anand Ashram in Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities and Cyberabad Police.

Harsha Bhargavi, the chief public relations officer for Telangana DGP, shared the picture on Twitter.

Harsha Bhargavi on Twitter This gesture of Kukatpally traffic PS Home Guard B.Gopal (1275) towards a homeless woman by feeding her at JNTU shakes the heart @cpcybd @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO

Since then it has been shared over 280 times and liked by over 600 people with people praising the kind act of Gopal.

H/T: Hindustan Times