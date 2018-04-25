This Holiday Homework For Parents By A Chennai School Goes Beyond Books And Is Heartwarming

Mangoes, family trips, gully games, extra-curricular classes, two-month-long summer vacations bring a basket full of joy for kids. Isn’t that time just amazing? No teachers, no school, no daily homework, it was all about food, trips, and family. But one hurdle in the smooth road – Holiday Homework!

Amidst all the fun, came a bunch of assignments from different subjects and frankly, only a few of them were interesting. The age-old system of education does need some change. Meanwhile, a school in Chennai made the concept of holiday homework very interesting. What is it? Along with the students, the parents have been assigned homework as well!

Lydia Devasagayam is the principal of Annai Violet Matriculation and Higher Secondary School in Chennai who has listed down a number of points to be followed by parents during the vacations.

The points include:

Have at least two meals together with your children. Teach them the importance and hard work of the farmers and ask them not to waste their food.

Let them wash their own plates after the meal. Children learn the dignity of labour from such activities.

Gently encourage your child to raise kitchen garden by planting seeds.

Allow them to adopt a pet dog or a cat or any animal, bird or fish.

A copy of the circular that was also circulated in the Coimbatore branch of Annai Violet Matriculation school.

The principal, Lydia, wants the vacation time to be productive for kids and a bonding time between children and parents. She is concerned that technology has taken over emotions and basic values. “It’s just that I felt that the world has become techno-savvy, we are losing our kids in the rat race. We are focusing on marks and making money, because of which the society at large has become selfish and is losing values. I sent this circular as a refreshing break from the mundane. Until and unless parents invest time and create lovely memories for our kids out there, we are going to lose our precious kids,” said Lydia.

The good part about the assignment is the focus on inculcating respect for every profession and basic human values in children, which seems to be fading with every passing day. It’s important for kids to understand hard work that goes behind building a secure future. The activities mentioned in the circular will make kids socially conscious towards their family, society, and the planet.

The circular ends with beautiful lines reminding parents of the gift they have. The lines read, “Look into their eyes of your little one and thank God for giving you one wonderful gift. In a few years from now, they will be soaring to greater heights.”

H/T: The Better India

