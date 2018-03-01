This Holi, Treat Your Sweet Tooth With The Mouth-Watering Recipe Of Thandai Popsicles

It’s Holi tomorrow! Oh no, I am not excited about looking like a multicoloured mannequin, what I am psyched about is the platter of sweets my mommy is preparing back home. Shrikhand, thandai, gujiya- sounds like heaven, right? This time she is trying this special thandai recipe and it looked yum, guys! And because I am in the sharing mood today, here is its recipe for you.

Thandai popsicles

Ingredients

200ml – Milk (full cream)

10ml – Rose water

60g – Sugar

150ml – Heavy cream

40g – Cashewnut

20g – Melon seeds

1 pinch – Saffron strands

1g – Cinnamon powder

1g – Nutmeg powder

10g – Rose petal spread (gulkand)

1g – Saunf powder

1g – Cardamom powder

20g – Poppy seeds

30g – Almonds

30g – Pistachios

3g – Black pepper

Method

* Boil half of the milk in a bowl and soak saffron strands in it.

* Allow it to sit for 15 – 20 minutes as soaking saffron strands in hot milk releases its colour and flavour.

* Add all the nuts and spices to a grinder and grind them into a powder.

* Boil the rest of the milk and cream in a heavy bottomed pan.

* When it comes to a full boil, stir in the nuts and spices one by one and whisk so that no lumps remain.

* Add sugar and keep stirring the liquid. Give it a good boil and take it off the flame. Allow it to cool completely. Then stir in the saffron flavoured milk, gulkand and rose water.

* Allow it to sit for a while (an hour or more) so that it can soak in all the flavours.

* Later, sieve it through a strainer and pour the mixture into popsicle mould and dust with pistachio powder.

The recipe was prepared by Chef Ajay Anand, director of culinary, Pullman and Novotel, New Delhi Aerocity. So, basically, he is the one we should all thank for introducing us to this popsicle of wonder.

H/T: The Indian Express