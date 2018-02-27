This Holi, Make The Ordinary Extraordinary With These Special Recipes
- IWB Post
- February 27, 2018
With Holi right around the corner, I have passed numerous shops decked up in festive colours. But I have always found that more than being a rangon ki Holi, it is more like an adventure of yumminess for me. Gujiya, Dahi Bhalla, Bhang ke pakode, mmm… and what not, so this time why don’t we add a little twist to the usual?
Ricotta Dahi Bhalla
Ingredients
For the bhalla
120g – Urad Dal
60ml – Water
10g – Salt
500ml – Refined Oil for frying
For the stuffing
70g – Ricotta cheese
20g – Walnut (chopped)
For the topping
25g – Mint chutney
30g – Tamarind and Date chutney
60g – Sweetened curd
20g – Pomegranate seeds (for garnishing)
20g – Potato salli (or bhujiya for garnishing)
Method
* Wash and soak the urad dal in water for 30-40 minutes.
* Drain out the water and then grind the dal in a mixer to make a smooth batter adding the measured quantity of water slowly to form a uniform mix.
* Transfer the batter into a large bowl and beat the batter in a circular direction with your hand for 5 minutes to incorporate air into the batter making it fluffy.
* Now add salt to taste, and mix lightly. Do not rest long after adding salt, as it leaves water and makes batter watery.
* Now dip your hand in water, and start make small sized vadas. Make a small pocket and add stuffing of ricotta and walnut mixture.
* Heat the oil and fry the vadas keeping the flame on medium heat and stir the vadas occasionally. Fry the vadas till they turn golden brown.
* To remove the excess oil off put the vadas on a kitchen towel.
* Immediately after, put the vadas into a bowl of lukewarm salted water and allow the vadas to be immersed completely.
* Allow them to absorb the water for 5-10 minutes and let them swell.
* Now take the vadas out of bowl the and squeeze out the extra water by squeezing it between your palms.
* Place three or four vadas on the serving plate, put three to four tablespoons of thick whisked curd over the vadas.
* Add some green chutney and tamarind-date chutney over the curd.
* Garnish with few coriander leaves, pomegranate seeds and potato salli and serve.
Mawa Apple Gujiya
Ingredients
1 cup – All-purpose flour (maida)
2 tbsp – Ghee
1 pinch – Salt
3/4 cup – Mava (grated)
1/2 cup – Kopra (Dried coconut, grated)
5 tbsp – Powdered sugar
2 tbsp – Cashew nuts (chopped)
2 tbsp – Almonds (chopped)
1 – Apple (grated)
1/4 tsp – Cinnamon powder
1/8 tsp – Cardamom powder
500ml – Refined oil to deep fry
Method
* Combine the all-purpose flour, salt and ghee in a bowl and mix well with your hands.
* Now add enough cold water to knead it into a soft dough. Rest the dough for half an hour.
* For the stuffing, heat a pan and add grated mava to it. Stir it continuously without burning. Cook till it turns golden brown. Switch off the flame. Let it cool and set again.
* Add kopra, powdered sugar, dry fruits, grated apple, cardamom powder and cinnamon powder to mava and mix well.
* Now make small balls out of dough and roll into small poories (round shape).
* Place the stuffing on one half of the rolled dough. Stick the sides and make a half moon by sticking the edges.
* Make all gujiyas and fry them in hot oil at medium low heat till golden in colour.
* Remove onto an absorbent paper and let them cool.
* Soak it in sugar syrup or serve dry with some chopped pistachios (optional)
Thandai Rasmalai
Ingredients
For the thandai
1.5l – Full fat milk/ whole milk
50g – Almond (chopped)
20g – Cashew nut (chopped)
12g – Pistachio (chopped)
1 and 1/2 tbsp – Poppy seeds (khuskhus)
1 and 1/2 tbsp – Watermelon seeds (magaj)
1 and 1/2 tbsp – Fennel seeds (saunf)
6g – Green cardamom
1 tbsp – Black peppercorn
1 pinch – Saffron
2 to 3 tbsp – Rose water
300g – Sugar
For the rasgulla
1l – Full cream buffalo milk
3 to 4 tbsp – White vinegar
1 tbsp – Refined flour (maida)
2 cups – Sugar
7-8 cups – Water (for sugar syrup and vinegar solution)
Method
* Begin the process my making rasgullas. Bring the milk to boil in a large vessel and boil for 4-5 mins.
* Dilute the vinegar with 2-3 cups of water and slowly add to the simmering milk. Add more water-vinegar mix to the milk if required to curdle completely. Once the entire milk solid (Chenna) is separated from the light yellowish green water, add a few ice cubes and 2-3 cup water to prevent the chenna from cooking further.
* Strain all the chenna and wash it under running water to remove traces of vinegar. Gather it in a piece of cheesecloth and hang for 2-3 hours to remove excess water.
* Transfer it to a flat container and knead with soft hand for 10 minutes to get a uniform mixture. Add the refined flour and knead for another 5-6 minutes to get smooth and soft dough.
* Equally divide the dough into 15-20 small balls and shape each into a smooth round flat patty with no visible cracks on the surface. (If interested, you can stuff each balls with chopped dry fruits.)
* Add the 2 cups sugar along with 5 cups water and bring to boil. Boil for 5 mins before adding the chenna balls. Boil and cook till the balls are half immersed in the syrup. Once the rasgullas are cooked, they will submerge in the sugar syrup.
* To make the thandai, boil the milk in medium-low flame and then add saffron. Stir occasionally and let it release the colour. Allow the milk to cool down.
* Now in a mixer ground all the dry fruits, poppy seeds, peppercorns, fennel seeds. Ground the spices separately and keep it.
* Now mix the dry fruit paste and spice into the cooled milk and mix thoroughly. Add sugar and mix again so that no lump is formed.
* Add the rose water into the shake and keep it in the fridge to chill.
* To assemble, gently squeeze the rasgullas to remove excess sugar water. Then drop them into the chilled Thandai milk base. Refrigerate and serve chilled, garnished with almond and pistachio.
H/T: The Indian Express
- 0
- 0