This Holi, Make The Ordinary Extraordinary With These Special Recipes

With Holi right around the corner, I have passed numerous shops decked up in festive colours. But I have always found that more than being a rangon ki Holi, it is more like an adventure of yumminess for me. Gujiya, Dahi Bhalla, Bhang ke pakode, mmm… and what not, so this time why don’t we add a little twist to the usual?

Ricotta Dahi Bhalla

Ingredients

For the bhalla

120g – Urad Dal

60ml – Water

10g – Salt

500ml – Refined Oil for frying

For the stuffing

70g – Ricotta cheese

20g – Walnut (chopped)

For the topping

25g – Mint chutney

30g – Tamarind and Date chutney

60g – Sweetened curd

20g – Pomegranate seeds (for garnishing)

20g – Potato salli (or bhujiya for garnishing)

Method

* Wash and soak the urad dal in water for 30-40 minutes.

* Drain out the water and then grind the dal in a mixer to make a smooth batter adding the measured quantity of water slowly to form a uniform mix.

* Transfer the batter into a large bowl and beat the batter in a circular direction with your hand for 5 minutes to incorporate air into the batter making it fluffy.

* Now add salt to taste, and mix lightly. Do not rest long after adding salt, as it leaves water and makes batter watery.

* Now dip your hand in water, and start make small sized vadas. Make a small pocket and add stuffing of ricotta and walnut mixture.

* Heat the oil and fry the vadas keeping the flame on medium heat and stir the vadas occasionally. Fry the vadas till they turn golden brown.

* To remove the excess oil off put the vadas on a kitchen towel.

* Immediately after, put the vadas into a bowl of lukewarm salted water and allow the vadas to be immersed completely.

* Allow them to absorb the water for 5-10 minutes and let them swell.

* Now take the vadas out of bowl the and squeeze out the extra water by squeezing it between your palms.

* Place three or four vadas on the serving plate, put three to four tablespoons of thick whisked curd over the vadas.

* Add some green chutney and tamarind-date chutney over the curd.

* Garnish with few coriander leaves, pomegranate seeds and potato salli and serve.

Mawa Apple Gujiya

Ingredients

1 cup – All-purpose flour (maida)

2 tbsp – Ghee

1 pinch – Salt

3/4 cup – Mava (grated)

1/2 cup – Kopra (Dried coconut, grated)

5 tbsp – Powdered sugar

2 tbsp – Cashew nuts (chopped)

2 tbsp – Almonds (chopped)

1 – Apple (grated)

1/4 tsp – Cinnamon powder

1/8 tsp – Cardamom powder

500ml – Refined oil to deep fry

Method

* Combine the all-purpose flour, salt and ghee in a bowl and mix well with your hands.

* Now add enough cold water to knead it into a soft dough. Rest the dough for half an hour.

* For the stuffing, heat a pan and add grated mava to it. Stir it continuously without burning. Cook till it turns golden brown. Switch off the flame. Let it cool and set again.

* Add kopra, powdered sugar, dry fruits, grated apple, cardamom powder and cinnamon powder to mava and mix well.

* Now make small balls out of dough and roll into small poories (round shape).

* Place the stuffing on one half of the rolled dough. Stick the sides and make a half moon by sticking the edges.

* Make all gujiyas and fry them in hot oil at medium low heat till golden in colour.

* Remove onto an absorbent paper and let them cool.

* Soak it in sugar syrup or serve dry with some chopped pistachios (optional)

Thandai Rasmalai

Ingredients

For the thandai

1.5l – Full fat milk/ whole milk

50g – Almond (chopped)

20g – Cashew nut (chopped)

12g – Pistachio (chopped)

1 and 1/2 tbsp – Poppy seeds (khuskhus)

1 and 1/2 tbsp – Watermelon seeds (magaj)

1 and 1/2 tbsp – Fennel seeds (saunf)

6g – Green cardamom

1 tbsp – Black peppercorn

1 pinch – Saffron

2 to 3 tbsp – Rose water

300g – Sugar

For the rasgulla

1l – Full cream buffalo milk

3 to 4 tbsp – White vinegar

1 tbsp – Refined flour (maida)

2 cups – Sugar

7-8 cups – Water (for sugar syrup and vinegar solution)

Method

* Begin the process my making rasgullas. Bring the milk to boil in a large vessel and boil for 4-5 mins.

* Dilute the vinegar with 2-3 cups of water and slowly add to the simmering milk. Add more water-vinegar mix to the milk if required to curdle completely. Once the entire milk solid (Chenna) is separated from the light yellowish green water, add a few ice cubes and 2-3 cup water to prevent the chenna from cooking further.

* Strain all the chenna and wash it under running water to remove traces of vinegar. Gather it in a piece of cheesecloth and hang for 2-3 hours to remove excess water.

* Transfer it to a flat container and knead with soft hand for 10 minutes to get a uniform mixture. Add the refined flour and knead for another 5-6 minutes to get smooth and soft dough.

* Equally divide the dough into 15-20 small balls and shape each into a smooth round flat patty with no visible cracks on the surface. (If interested, you can stuff each balls with chopped dry fruits.)

* Add the 2 cups sugar along with 5 cups water and bring to boil. Boil for 5 mins before adding the chenna balls. Boil and cook till the balls are half immersed in the syrup. Once the rasgullas are cooked, they will submerge in the sugar syrup.

* To make the thandai, boil the milk in medium-low flame and then add saffron. Stir occasionally and let it release the colour. Allow the milk to cool down.

* Now in a mixer ground all the dry fruits, poppy seeds, peppercorns, fennel seeds. Ground the spices separately and keep it.

* Now mix the dry fruit paste and spice into the cooled milk and mix thoroughly. Add sugar and mix again so that no lump is formed.

* Add the rose water into the shake and keep it in the fridge to chill.

* To assemble, gently squeeze the rasgullas to remove excess sugar water. Then drop them into the chilled Thandai milk base. Refrigerate and serve chilled, garnished with almond and pistachio.

H/T: The Indian Express