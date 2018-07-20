This Hindu Mom’s Explanation Of The Skull Cap Will Restore Your Faith In Communal Unity

Communal disharmony is the axis of politics in India. While we keep blaming the British for robbing our country of all its glory, the truth remains that the native politicians here are no different. It is their Divide and Rule policy that is being exploited so blatantly to churn the country into a vote bank. However, despite the dirty politics, there remain factions who rise above these base manipulations and function on just one principle, i.e. humanity.

Earlier, this month a girl named Meghna Athwani shared one such story of communal unity which would warm your hearts. Through a Facebook post, Meghna shared a cab ride experience that restored her faith in compassion and humanity.

Meghna was sharing her cab with a mother-daughter duo and a Muslim passenger when out of curiosity the child ended up asking from her mom “Why is this uncle wearing a cap in the evening? There is no sun outside!”

“Till now, the radio was on, the Muslim guy was having a conversation with the Driver and I was drowned in the book.

But this question made me take my eyes off the book, the conversation between the Guy and the Driver stopped and the Driver lowered the volume of the music player.

I thought of explaining something to the kid, but, the mother was already ready with the answer,” Meghna writes.

The mother thus answered, “Have you not seen me covering my head with a dupatta, whenever I visit the temple? Or when some elder guests come to our house? Or when I have to touch the feet of your grandparents? It is a sign of respect or to pay our regards, my child.”

Unconvinced, the little girl then came up with another question, “But who is this bhaiya paying respect to? There is no temple here. He is not touching the feet of anyone. Neither is anyone so big in age sitting in this car. So, who is he trying to give his regards to?”

The mother, however, was ready for this one too as she said, “His parents have taught him to respect everyone he meets and to pay them his regards. Just like I teach you to say Namaste to guests.”

Meghna’s post went viral after it was recently shared by a guy named Vinu Mathew on Facebook. Here is Meghna’s post:

In a country, that is constantly divided by politics, it indeed is heartwarming to witness people being united by compassion and humanity.

