This Guy Met His Online GF IRL For The First Time & Illustrated The Adorable Journey From Italy To Toronto

Love blossomed between Italy-based Simone “Simz” Ferriero and Canada-based Krisi without ever having met each other through online streaming channel Twitch.

Simone told Bored Panda, “She saw me streaming on Twitch. We then started to chat regularly.” When the feelings got stronger and the only thing between them was the distance, Simone decided to book an inter-continental flight from Italy to Canada to meet his love. The unforgettable moments between Ferriero and Krisi in Canada from December 16 to January 1 are mush-fully documented in a comic-dairy.

From the joy of seeing each other for the first time and exploring places to falling sick and making promises, the comic documents the 17-day journey and is proof that love knows no barriers. Their height difference (Simone is 5’6” and Krisi is 5’9”) or Simone’s fear of traveling alone, nothing could keep them apart. “I had a lot of stress while traveling alone. But I was very determined,” said Simone.

Check out the illustrations:

Naples (Italy) Airport

Flying

Airplane Wing

Mountains (Alps)

Frankfurt Airport

First Look

First Kiss

Escape the Airport Parking

Arrived

First Night Together

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Spilling Coffee

Coffee Shop

Cold Weather

Insomnia Episodes

Mall

Lazy Boys

Royal Ontario Museum

Art Gallery of Ontario

Sick

Christmas Trip to Oshawa

Tickling

Me Sick

Promise

CN Tower

Elevator Ear Popping

CN Tower Restaurant + Final Bill Surprise

Gift Shop

Some Local Food

We hope to see another set of beautiful illustrations soon as Krisi is going to visit Simone in Italy in May. Yay!

