Saturday, January 13 2018, 05:56:25
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Priyasha Khandelwal

IWB Blogger

This Guy Met His Online GF IRL For The First Time & Illustrated The Adorable Journey From Italy To Toronto

  • IWB Post
  •  January 13, 2018

Love blossomed between Italy-based Simone “Simz” Ferriero and Canada-based Krisi without ever having met each other through online streaming channel Twitch.

Simone told Bored Panda, “She saw me streaming on Twitch. We then started to chat regularly.” When the feelings got stronger and the only thing between them was the distance, Simone decided to book an inter-continental flight from Italy to Canada to meet his love. The unforgettable moments between Ferriero and Krisi in Canada from December 16 to January 1 are mush-fully documented in a comic-dairy.

From the joy of seeing each other for the first time and exploring places to falling sick and making promises, the comic documents the 17-day journey and is proof that love knows no barriers. Their height difference (Simone is 5’6” and Krisi is 5’9”) or Simone’s fear of traveling alone, nothing could keep them apart. “I had a lot of stress while traveling alone. But I was very determined,” said Simone.

Check out the illustrations:

Naples (Italy) Airport

Long Distance Relationship

Flying

Long Distance Relationship

Airplane Wing

Long Distance Relationship

Mountains (Alps)

Long Distance Relationship

Frankfurt Airport

Long Distance Relationship

First Look

Long Distance Relationship

First Kiss

Long Distance Relationship

Escape the Airport Parking

Long Distance Relationship

Arrived

Long Distance Relationship

First Night Together

Long Distance Relationship

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Long Distance Relationship

Spilling Coffee

Long Distance Relationship

Coffee Shop

Long Distance Relationship

Cold Weather

Long Distance Relationship

Insomnia Episodes

Long Distance Relationship

Mall

Long Distance Relationship

Lazy Boys

Long Distance Relationship

Royal Ontario Museum

Long Distance Relationship

Art Gallery of Ontario

Long Distance Relationship

Sick

Long Distance Relationship

Christmas Trip to Oshawa

Long Distance Relationship

Long Distance Relationship

Tickling

Long Distance Relationship

Me Sick

Long Distance Relationship

Promise

Long Distance Relationship

CN Tower

Long Distance Relationship

Elevator Ear Popping

Long Distance Relationship

CN Tower Restaurant + Final Bill Surprise

Long Distance Relationship

Gift Shop

Long Distance Relationship

Some Local Food

Long Distance Relationship

 

We hope to see another set of beautiful illustrations soon as Krisi is going to visit Simone in Italy in May. Yay!

H/T: Bored Panda

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X