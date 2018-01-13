This Guy Met His Online GF IRL For The First Time & Illustrated The Adorable Journey From Italy To Toronto
- IWB Post
- January 13, 2018
Love blossomed between Italy-based Simone “Simz” Ferriero and Canada-based Krisi without ever having met each other through online streaming channel Twitch.
Simone told Bored Panda, “She saw me streaming on Twitch. We then started to chat regularly.” When the feelings got stronger and the only thing between them was the distance, Simone decided to book an inter-continental flight from Italy to Canada to meet his love. The unforgettable moments between Ferriero and Krisi in Canada from December 16 to January 1 are mush-fully documented in a comic-dairy.
From the joy of seeing each other for the first time and exploring places to falling sick and making promises, the comic documents the 17-day journey and is proof that love knows no barriers. Their height difference (Simone is 5’6” and Krisi is 5’9”) or Simone’s fear of traveling alone, nothing could keep them apart. “I had a lot of stress while traveling alone. But I was very determined,” said Simone.
Check out the illustrations:
Naples (Italy) Airport
Flying
Airplane Wing
Mountains (Alps)
Frankfurt Airport
First Look
First Kiss
Escape the Airport Parking
Arrived
First Night Together
Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
Spilling Coffee
Coffee Shop
Cold Weather
Insomnia Episodes
Mall
Lazy Boys
Royal Ontario Museum
Art Gallery of Ontario
Sick
Christmas Trip to Oshawa
Tickling
Me Sick
Promise
CN Tower
Elevator Ear Popping
CN Tower Restaurant + Final Bill Surprise
Gift Shop
Some Local Food
H/T: Bored Panda
- 0
- 0