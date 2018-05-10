This Guy Is On A Road Trip Through Karnataka With His Best Buddy- His Pet Dog!

Chandramouli was just a stray pup when Gowtham Kumar saved her from being attacked by other dogs and today he is his trusted travel buddy as he takes her with him on his road trip through Karnataka. Visiting tourist spots on his bike, with Chandramouli by his side, he combined his love for traveling and his dog.

He attached a dog carrier to his bike and even fitted a cushion in the carrier to make her comfortable.

“She is a wonderful travel companion,” he said. “She loves the feel of the wind on her face, which is fine as long as I don’t over speed. Moreover, she even has special doggie goggles or ‘doggles’, to protect her eyes.” He makes frequent stops so she can have a break, and have a short walk.

They took the Hampi-Hassan-Mysore route together, taking in the beautiful temples and scenery.

“All highway dhabas, where truck drivers eat, are pet-friendly,” shares Gowtham, adding that his travel experience was enriched due to Chandramouli’s presence. “As a rule, if you want a wholesome travel experience, you should interact with locals and other travelers. If you are traveling with a dog, those very same people will want to interact with you, before you even think of doing so!” he said.

It wasn’t Gowtham’s first trip with Chandramouli, as the duo is something of a pro when it comes to traveling.

And mind you, he is well prepared every time. Like, for instance, he carries dog-food with him and mixes it with rice which is easily available. As the dog-food was a gravy mixture, it mixed with the rice forming a much-needed nutritious meal for Chandramouli while she was on the long journey.

“Seeing as I was riding at a slow speed, other bikers naturally overtook me on the highway. When they saw that I had a dog, they would flash a thumbs-up sign and wave enthusiastically while passing by me on the highway,” he recalled.

This is not the first time when Gowtham has proven his limitless love for our four-legged friends. Some time ago, he came up with a dog ambulance to provide appropriate transport at the time of need for pet owners. He fitted a pet carrier on his bike, only charging for the petrol used.

H/T: The Better India