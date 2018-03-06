This Goan Woman Beat Up The Creep Who Grabbed Her Butt On The Beach

Whenever I am in a situation where a guy is gawking at me shamelessly or threatens to harm me, I immediately want to bash him up. But something always stops me.

But a Goan girl has now become my inspiration to never stay quiet. Subhashani Vinimay from Goa was strolling by the beach on March 3 around 9:15 pm when she experienced this terrible incident. A creep walked past her, grabbing her butt, and as she turned around he grabbed her breasts. The pervert then ran away but to his surprise, Subhashani ran after him until she caught him to give him the lesson of his life.

Subhashani shared a Facebook post about her experience from that night. She also shared a picture of the creep to alert girls. She wrote, “At around 9:15 pm last night, me and a friend were walking from Oshoanic towards Sea Horse. Quite close to the shoreline as we just about crossed Laughing Buddha, I noticed 3 men heading our way and they were acting funny. From my experience, I already knew what might happen and so I just pulled my friend slightly out of the way. 2 of the guys quickly changed path and as they came next to me, one of them brushed his hand against my thigh, quickly grabbed my right butt and as I turned he grabbed my breast and started running.“

The creep thought he’d run away from the horrible karma of his deed but he was wrong. Subhashani screamed and gathered a crowd, and kept running until he was caught. She shared, “Within seconds I started running after him. His friends abandoned him and ran towards the parking lot while he kept running on the beach. I was a bit slow as I had a heavy bag with me but my eyes were locked on him and I was shouting both in English and Hindi for people to stop him. He decided to mix amongst people and sat on the beach pretending to enjoy the waves. As he saw me approach him, he knew that I recognize him, he started running again. I was running and shouting to people to stop him. A few fishermen and people on the beach ran and got hold of him. We caught him near Pacha.“

She then gave him the lesson of his life and made sure he doesn’t dare repeat his actions. “Yes, I beat him up and so did the others. He said he’s from Karnataka. As I slapped and punched him, he started apologizing and had the nerve to call me sister. That made me cringe even more and I used my knee twice and punched a few times on his penis and balls. He was hurting. My friend took his picture. One of his excuses was that he was drunk. But no, he was not drunk and for me, that is no excuse. The locals also hit him and told him that he made a mistake by doing this in Arambol,” she shared.

She ended her note with, “Later I met another lady who saw the picture of this man and she said that the same guy misbehaved with her on Holi. I am happy for what I did. I have a sore arm, lost one of my contact lenses. I don’t enjoy hitting people as I have done that enough in Delhi so I avoid but sometimes it’s the only way. And please do not ask me to let go and forgive. In that moment all the times that I have experienced sexual abuse in my life came back and I could feel all the hands on my body at the same time. Men like him are giving a bad name to the men in my country. This is not Indian culture, for that matter, it shouldn’t be any culture. Ladies, start raising an alarm, don’t be scared to call out such men.“

More power to you, Subhashani!

