This Girl’s Science Notes Were Turned Into A Book After She Went From Average Student To Topper

When Shruti Tiwari found herself struggling with science subjects in 2015, she started making her own notes in Hindi. Although her teachers had no hopes for her as she was an average student, she topped in her school in Class X! She was then encouraged by her teachers to publish her notes so that other students could benefit from them.

“Unlike most other students, I switched from English to Hindi medium in Class IX. It was a major shift and I found it hard to understand several topics in physics, chemistry, and biology. After struggling for a while, I decided to start preparing my own notes in Hindi. The idea worked for me and I began scoring well,” said Shruti, whose book compiled into a book titled ‘Science Sense’.

“When I saw her notes, I realized that they were very simple and anyone could easily understand several complex theories by reading them. That is why I was one of the many teachers who encouraged Shruti to get her work published,” said BD Shukla, one of Shruti’s school teachers who had initially not expected Shruti to perform so well.

“But she surprised everyone by emerging as the school topper in UP Board exams in 2015. Soon, her notes became quite popular among Class X students and that was the beginning of the story,” said Shukla.

While today Shruti is one of the youngest authors whose book is on display in the World Book Fair in New Delhi, the road to success was not easy as earlier her book was rejected by five publishers on account of her being too young. It was when she approached the online publication, Zorba, that her work was recognized. Her book was launched on December 23 on Amazon and Flipkart.

She was even felicitated by the district magistrate Shailendra and SP S Channapa on the National Youth Day. “I am quite excited with the response I have received so far. It was a big task to get an error-free soft copy of 309 pages of notes ready,” she said. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s course in Agriculture Science from a degree college in Bheera.

Good news for future science students, right? No need to destroy precious brain cells trying to decode the complexities of theories and formulas. Phew!

H/T: The Times Of India