This Girl’s Post Shaming The Creep Who Harassed On WhatsApp Is A Must-Read For Everyone

With instances of cyberbullying on the rise, the word ‘safe’ has long since ceased to apply, especially to girls. Because now, any creep or pervert can easily reach us, thanks to the connecting web of social media. And Chennai-based blogger, Namya Baid, took to Facebook to share one such nightmarish incident which she recently encountered.

It all started when a person called Mr. Deepak, claiming to be an Air France employee, called her under the pretense of offering her a job.

Namya Baid Girls, and everyone around. This is something serious. I don’t want anyone to go through this. So please please be careful before attending any calls. Recently I had started applying for jobs and…

Here is the whole story, as Namya narrated it in her post.

Girls, and everyone around. This is something serious. I don’t want anyone to go through this. So please please be careful before attending any calls. Recently I had started applying for jobs and a friend passed my contacts to people he knew.

Someone called me and claimed to be from Air France (+91 73566 88358) and the moment I started finding it fishy, I kept the call recording on. He claimed to be from Air France, and asked basic questions. Then my height, weight. It was fine till that. But then he asked my chest size and waist size.

Then he said this was first round, now someone will call for second round. He called at 5:20 and went till 5:55 where he explained the various rounds, job description and what not. At 6, he itself called for second round (he said another person will, but he himself did). And then said I’ll have a WhatsApp video call. Asked me to be alone in a room so that no one’s there to help me. Asked me the color of my shirt and pants. He himself called me on video call with the number +919495771521 claiming to be another person (Dr. Manish Rao, he mentioned) and then on video call, he asked me to show my height and weight. He asked me to show my tattoos. He asked to then show my stomach, I was uncomfortable and denied doing so. He asked me to wear a t-shirt and do so. Then he asked me to take off my innerwear but keep my tshirt on and stuffs. He clearly mentioned that my nipple bulge is to be seen. I found it weird. Cut the call.

And I again got a call from the previous number and he acted like he’s a different person and said that the doctor told him I’m uncomfortable. My friend was with me throughout and both of us could easily find that the voice was same and when we questioned about it, he changed the thing and cut the call.

Today, when I confronted him, he tells me things like “what he recorded on call was enough”, “Namya, you’re gone.” For a fact, I know that there’s nothing he can do because I didn’t do anything he asked on the call.

Girls, take this as a lesson and please please please be safe

When Namya confronted him over WhatsApp, the man proceeded to threaten her but she held her own, refusing to back down.

While what happened to Namya teaches us to be vigilant and alert at all times, it also serves as the perfect example of the calm one needs to keep in such situations.