This Girl Has Recreated Scenes From ‘Lord Of The Rings’ And The Results Are Breathtaking

A girl named Bry Voydatch recently posted pictures on Boredpanda where she has made an attempt at recreating some of the most iconic moments from ‘Lord Of The Rings’.

‘Lord Of The Rings’ is a cult movie that continues to enjoy the same level of enthusiasm from its followers that it did 17 years ago when its first installment was released. Bry’s recreation of the iconic moments from the movie will definitely hit you with some ‘Lord Of The Rings’ nostalgia like it hit me.

Bry recently visited the North and South islands of New Zealand and in a couple of weeks that she spent there she managed to visit most of the filming sites from the movie and that is when she decided to recreate some of the scenes from the movie. I think the outcome is really surreal and for me, Bry’s hair too has a part in adding to the charm of the pictures.

Here are pictures from Bry’s recreation of the movie scenes along with the originals shots:

Leaving The Shire In HObbit’s Hideaway, Wellington On Our Way To Mordor On Mt.Ruapehu Hiding From The Nazgul In Hobbit’s Hideaway In Wellington Some Casual Reading In Hobbit’s Hideaway, London Travelling The Valley Of Harrowdale Towards The Paths Of The Dead At The Putangirua Pinnacles In Aorangi Forest Isengard, In Glenorchy

I’d better go and watch ‘Lord Of The Rings’ on loop now!