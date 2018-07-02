This Girl From Manipur Has Put India On International Longboarding Map

Did you know of the sport called longboarding? Well, it’s similar to skateboarding except that it’s not. Longboarding allows the rider to slide on a longer surface and is apparently safer than skating. A longboard, according to Wikipedia, is a type of sports equipment similar to, but not the same as, a skateboard. It is often longer than a skateboard and has a wide variety of shapes. Fun fact: this sport was accidentally discovered by some sea-surfers in Hawaii in the 1950s.

Now let me talk about this 26-year- girl from Manipur who’s taken India to the global longboarding map. Her name is Basica Salam and she’s a part of the Longboard Girls’ Crew (LGC), a global community for women passionate about the sport, based out of Madrid. Her job involves popularizing the game among the Indian kids. That’s so cool!

Basica tells The Better India, “There are very few women longboarders in India, and when I got a chance to be an ambassador for Longboard Girls Crew India chapter, I happily took up the offer with Kunjika Singh. This happened sometime towards the end of 2015.”

Interestingly, she got into longboarding by chance. She remembers, “One Sunday morning in January 2014, I accompanied my friend Boris (the co-founder of Longboard Crew India) to his Longboard jam session. He convinced and helped me get on the board, and there was no looking back since. He is still the impetus behind my desire to go on and on despite the obstructions.”

Today, most of her time is spent traveling to remote areas across India and interacting with children so they can get acquainted with longboarding. Apart from this, she’s currently working as a teacher at a de-addiction center in Manipur, which also doubles up as a shelter home for abandoned kids born to parents with HIV.

It’s great to see a woman playing this unique sport. From attending the longboard jam sessions as the only woman among 50 men to shattering popular stereotypes like ‘all longboarders are drug-addicts,’ she does it all.

(picture source)

h/t: The Better India