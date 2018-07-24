This Girl Fought Bulimia And Body Insecurities With Acceptance And Self-Love

The concepts of beauty probably have never been as distorted and misplaced as they are in the current times. Cosmetic procedures are not a big deal anymore, they are, in fact, rather desirable and what else would you expect anyway after you see almost every actor/model you follow undergoing one? Women are even going to the extent of getting their ribs removed, to get the slender, slim waist that they get to see in magazine covers and are more often than not outcomes of blatant photoshopping.

No wonder that these insecurities are leading to severe eating disorders and body issues. Humans Of Bombay recently shared one such story of a woman, whose obsession with a thin body ended up in a case of bulimia.

The woman shared, “I lost a lot of weight when I was 19 because I got typhoid––I was down to 41 kgs. Everyone used to ask me, ‘Wow, how have you lost so much weight?’ And when I told them it was because I was sick, some people actually said, ‘Oh you’re so lucky.’ These compliments kept playing on my mind and before I knew it, I would shove my fingers down my throat and make myself puke after every meal. It went on for 2 years––I did it discreetly, so no one knew.”

She added, “I lost almost 11 kgs during that time, and I liked the compliments that I got. I felt more confident….I felt prettier. But I was brought back to reality when someone told me that I may have bulimia.”

She, however, emerged out to be stronger than her insecurities. Once she recognised and accepted her problem, she set on to fight it. She shared,”I told my family about it and they took me a doctor––with his help we made a game plan to get my health back on track.

I became conscious of my habits––I ate in small portions to build my appetite back again. I made it a point to not go to the bathroom after eating, so there was no way I could throw up. And my family became more vigilant.”

Once she had effectively fought the insecurities and the disorder, she slowly started accepting and loving herself. “Slowly, I got over my disorder. I put on the weight that I had lost…but I began to accept my body. Everywhere we look whether it’s on social media or the cover of magazines––we see perfect bodies which makes us believe that we aren’t beautiful. We are and that’s something I want to showcase through my photography,” she says.

She shares, “I’m currently working on a series of body-image issues, or issues of depression. According to people ‘patli chokri’ means ‘pretty girl.’ But, you can be beautiful in your own way, fat or thin, fair or dark… it’s just a matter of how you see yourself. I’ve been through a lot to love myself, and I want to share that power with the world. Self-love is a super power and we all have it…it’s just a matter of realizing we do.”

